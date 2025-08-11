I'll Always Have A Soft Spot For Batman Forever, And This LEGO Batmobile Set Feels Like It Was Made Just For Me

I know that I’m in the minority here, but Batman Forever has always been one of my favorite superhero movies. Sure, it always ends up near the bottom of the live-action Batman movie rankings , is campy, and is remembered more for its on-set beefs and that iconic Seal song than progression of the Caped Crusader’s story, but I’ve always had a soft spot for it. There’s just something I love about the campiness, the eccentric production design, and that wild version of the Batmobile .

Recently, I found out about a new Batman Forever Batmobile LEGO set that captures the flashy, sleek, and eye-popping look of Val Kilmer’s whip, and you know, I think it was made just for me. As someone who loves spending hours putting together the latest and greatest pop culture sets with my kids, this 900-piece nostalgia-inducing throwback is making me want to yell: I'm Batman!

(Image credit: LEGO)

This Batmobile Lego Set Is Giving Me Some Serious Nostalgia

I saw Batman Forever in theaters the summer between first and second grade, and I couldn’t get enough of the movie. I had so many of the toys (including the original Batmobile), that terrible video game adaptation on Sega Genesis, and even had my grandparents buy me a VHS copy when they watched me one weekend. It’s safe to say that I have a lot of nostalgia for the movie that was so ahead of the curve.

Though I can’t go back to being seven years old, this LEGO set is bringing me back! The way this 909-piece recreation channels the style, sensibilities, and design of Joel Schumacher’s first Batman movie is something else. And since I'm no longer in a spot where I have to beg my parents (or grandparents), I'm going to have to snag this.

LEGO Batman Forever Batmobile Set Are you as big a Batman Forever fan as me? Well, this 909-piece set is something you don't want to miss. I doubt it'll be able to climb up any walls, but this whip is just so sharp.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

It's Sleek, It's Flashy, And It Looks Like It's Right Out Of Batman Forever

I mean, just look at this outrageous set. The way the blue light pours out from under the front and from behind the wheels, the bat accents, and the ribbing along the sides make this a remarkable recreation of the iconic ride. Just like all of Batman’s epic entrances from over the years, the thought of gazing over this set just sitting on the bookshelf across from my desk has me bouncing around like Jim Carrey’s Riddler.

Though the minifig that comes included in the set looks more like something out of the LEGO Batman Movie than the late Val Kilmer , it still looks pretty awesome. If worst comes to worst, I could always swap in my Dick Grayson minifig and recreate that outrageous scene where he tries to act like Batman and fights those goons covered in glow-in-the-dark paint.

(Image credit: LEGO)

I May Have To Rob Gotham Bank To Buy It, But This Upcoming Arkham Asylum Also Has My Attention

People are quick to point out all of Batman Forever ’s flaws , but there were also some great things about the 1995 movie , including a brief glimpse into the world of Arkham Asylum. The iconic hospital for the criminally insane has been a major part of Batman’s universe over the years, and so it was cool to see it show up on screen all those years ago. What’s even cooler is the new Arkham LEGO set that’s about to come out in September 2025.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In order to get this on my shelf, I’ll probably have to resort to robbing Gotham Bank in order to buy this 2953-piece set, but I think it’d be well worth it. This thing is MASSIVE, includes exterior playsets, interiors, and most of Batman’s most legendary foes, and I need it!

LEGO Arkham Asylum Set Want to recreate some of the most iconic comic book moments from Gotham's premier house for the criminally insane? Look no further than this 2953-piece Arkham Asylum set and all its incredible details.

I know I said I was above begging for expensive LEGO sets now that I'm an adult with kids of my own, but Mom and Dad, if you're reading this, you know what to get me for Christmas this year.