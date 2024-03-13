The Awesome Batman Detail You May Not Have Noticed When Michael Keaton Went Full Bruce Wayne At The Oscars This Year

The Oscars were last weekend, with a new batch of Academy Award winners taking home statues. There were also plenty of viral moments that happened during the ceremony, including John Cena showing up naked, and host Jimmy Kimmel making fun of Robert Downey Jr.'s sobriety journey. There was also a fun moment where Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito presented, and made Batman jokes to Michael Keaton. And it turns out there's a hidden detail to that bit that fans might not have noticed.

When Schwarzenegger and DeVito got on stage at the Oscars, they reminisced about both playing Batman villains. The camera suddenly focused on Michael Keaton, who did a "bring it on" hand gesture. But someone on Twitter pointed out that Keaton actually changed part of his outfit to pull off the Bruce Wayne reference. When he presented with Catherine O'Hara he wore a bow tie, as you can see below:

(Image credit: Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

But he had a small but noticeable costume change when the Batman bit happened with Schwarzenegger and DeVito. And as a result he looked more like Bruce Wayne. Check it out:

(Image credit: ABC)

They say God is in the details, and given this small but noticeable change for the Oscars, it seems like Michael Keaton might agree. Because he changed from a bowtie to a more Bruce Wayne-ey cravat to make the Oscars' Batman jokes lan even harder.

The jokes about the Birdman actor's tenure as Batman comes shortly after Michael Keaton played Bruce Wayne in The Flash. He also filmed the Batgirl movie, which was unfortunately scrapped by Warner Bros. after filming. And it's unclear if he'll ever suit back up for the role. But for now fans can re-watch his Batman appearances with a Max subscription.

Jimmy Kimmel has hosted major events before, so there were unsurprisingly lots of laughs throughout this year's Academy Awards telecast. That includes poking fun at movies like Madame Web, as well as various folks that were in the audience of the event. But Michael Keaton was clearly in on the joke when it came to Schwarzenegger and DeVito presenting.

Of course, Keaton is just one of many actors who have gotten under the cape and cowl as Batman. Arnold Schwarzenegger actually played opposite George Clooney, who did a quick Bruce Wayne cameo in The Flash. Ben Affleck notably played the Dark Knight in the DCEU, while Robert Pattinson is Wayne in Matt Reeves' The Batman franchise. Although fans will have to wait longer to see him return as The Batman Part II was recently delayed.

While Keaton might be done at Batman, he's associated with some other major IPs. He's set to reprise one of his most iconic roles for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the long-awaited Tim Burton sequel. He's also been appearing in Sony's live-action Spider-verse, making a cameo in Morbius and Venom.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will hit theaters on September 6th. Check out the 2024 movie release dates.