I Didn’t See This Batman Villain Pick From James Gunn Coming, But I Love That He Wants To Bring Them Into The DCU

The superhero genre continues to be wildly popular, and fans are looking forward to what co-CEO Jams Gunn has up his sleeve for the developing DCU. While the previous shared universe can be streamed with a Max subscription, it sounds like the DCU will be a far more interconnected entity. Gunn recently spoke about a Batman villain pick he wants to bring to life, and I'm loving his unexpected choice.

There's relatively little information about the upcoming DC movies, but James Gunn is methodically crafting out the first slate of projects called Gods and Monsters. There are plenty of rumors coming out of the fans who have spent years watching the DC movies in order. While answering questions about Creature Commandos on Blue Sky, Gunn revealed one big villain he wants to see appear sometime in the DCU:

Man-Bat wasn’t going to be in CC he’s merely one of the many characters I considered. And yes I’d be disappointed if we never see MB in the DCU.

There you have it. While not an all-out confirmation of any kind, it sounds like Gunn would love to see Man-Bat join the DCU at some point. It certainly seems like there will be plenty of opportunities, as the shared universe is expected to include TV, movies, animation, and video games. And we all know how popular Batman and his lore is.

There are a number of ways Man-Bat could make its way to the DCU, including a possible Batman villain spinoff like The Penguin. While not in the same universe, Colin Farrell's TV series helped to renew interest in Matt Reeves' The Batman franchise, and the actor even won the Golden Globe for his portrayal. Maybe the winged Man-Bat is another good choice for this type of show?

(Image credit: DC/Max)

A ton of superhero projects were announced for the DCU previously, which also might bring Man-Bat into the fold. For instance,The Brave and The Bold and Dynamic Duo focus on Robin stories. There are also a number of animated Batman projects and Mike Flanagan's Clayface movie coming together.

While much of the future of the DCU is still largely a mystery, James Gunn definitely seems like the right person to bring the shared universe together. His love for comics and acclaimed work on projects like Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad show is ability to balance action sequences with moving, character-based story. Gunn's Superman movie is going to be the first big screen entry into this new universe, although the first season of Creature Commandos is available to stream in its entirety now on Max. Hopefully we start seeing a quicker release of projects than what we should expect with the 2025 movie release list.