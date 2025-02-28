'Clooney Smelt The Best.’ The Batman's Robert Pattinson Got Real About Trying On 'All The Different Cowls' And How 'Strange' The Experience Was
Talk about a Batman induction!
The Dark Knight is such a beloved character that there’s always upcoming Batman movies and TV shows on the way, and right now is no exception. But perhaps the most highly-anticipated one is Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves gearing up for the The Batman: Part II's release date. Ahead of Pattinson getting back in the cape and cowl for the 2027 film, he shared his “strange” experience with the Batsuits of Hollywood past.
We’ve heard before that Pattinson did his screen test for The Batman in Val Kilmer’s batsuit, but we didn’t know he actually tried all the cowls on from past Batman movies. As Pattinson shared when asked about the scent of his Batman cowl:
The question came up with Esquire in celebration of the new Dior Homme fragrance coming out, which Pattinson has been the face of since 2012. As Pattinson shared with the magazine, he associates the scent of his leather cowl instantly with playing Batman, especially due to how “anxious” he can feel while wearing it. He continued by sharing that he actually has worn all the cowls from past Batman movies, and found the experience odd because each one smelled of the actor who spent hours upon hours wearing it. As he also said:
Is anyone surprised by that answer? George Clooney just looks like he smells good, doesn’t he? If we think about all the Batman movies in order, the other actors he’s talking about would be Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck. It’s a stacked list of very popular and beloved actors, and it is quite strange that Pattinson apparently knows what they all smell like now because he wore each of their cowls. What a weirdly intimate ceremonial thing that the actor did by doing so!
Pattinson was named a frontrunner for The Batman in 2019 ahead of beginning filming in early 2020. The movie took a prolonged time to film due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but we ultimately got to see his version, which he asked to make “completely socially inept and kind of agoraphobic”, in 2022. Right now, the second movie from Matt Reeves is currently in pre-production stage, but Pattinson recently said he knows what it’s about, and “it’s very cool.”
While we wait for Pattinson’s second outing in the Batman cowl, you can check out our Mickey 17 review, ahead of his latest movie heading to theaters on March 7.
