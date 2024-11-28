James Gunn Addresses Concerns The Batman Universe Is In Jeopardy

The superhero genre continues to be a powerful force in the entertainment world, with a number of shared universes competing for box office supremacy. And while fans look forward to seeing the new DCU begin with James Gunn's Superman, there's also a franchise set in another universe: Matt Reeves' The Batman (which is streaming with a Max subscription). And James Gunn just addressed concerns The Batman universe is already in jeopardy.

What we know about The Batman Part II is super limited, as it seemingly doesn't even have a script just yet. But anticipation for that project is definitely building, especially after The Penguin's finale on Max. And when DC's co-CEO James Gunn was asked on Threads about rumors that Matt Reeves' sequel is being scrapped, he didn't hold back. As Gunn put it:

Like why would you even believe a rando on social networking? Of course not. If it was canceled it would be canceled. Who has time for charades? I’ve been one of Matt’s biggest cheerleaders for years - since Cloverfield and the Apes’ movies. We are eagerly awaiting his script.

Well, there you have it. It sounds like, James Gunn has no intention of bringing The Batman franchise to an end anytime soon. And he certainly didn't mine his words when shutting down this rumor that's been circulating online. Hopefully we get more information about the upcoming DC movie sooner rather than later.

While Marvel exclusively releases content that's set within the MCU (and streaming with a Disney+ subscription), DC is a little more flexible. Both the Joker franchise and The Batman are in their own universes, allowing filmmakers like Matt Reeves and Todd Phillips to take bold narrative swings. And as such, fans will likely be very happy with Gunn's comments about the Robert Pattinson-led property continuing on. Although he is still waiting on the sequel's script.

This is just the latest example of James Gunn shutting down a DC rumor through the use of social media. Because the DCU hasn't actually begun yet, there's constant chatter online about what may or may not be coming in the future. While the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker is still guarding the secrets about what's coming next, he's also been regularly shutting down chatter online about the shared universe.

James Gunn's Superman movie will kick off the new DCU, and there are already a number of projects lined up for the future. The first slate of projects is titled Gods and Monsters, and will feature projects on the silver and small screens, as well as animated titles like Creature Commandos.

Both The Batman and The Penguin are streaming now on Max.