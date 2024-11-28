James Gunn Addresses Concerns The Batman Universe Is In Jeopardy
Is Matt Reeves' The Batman franchise not sticking around for the long haul?
The superhero genre continues to be a powerful force in the entertainment world, with a number of shared universes competing for box office supremacy. And while fans look forward to seeing the new DCU begin with James Gunn's Superman, there's also a franchise set in another universe: Matt Reeves' The Batman (which is streaming with a Max subscription). And James Gunn just addressed concerns The Batman universe is already in jeopardy.
What we know about The Batman Part II is super limited, as it seemingly doesn't even have a script just yet. But anticipation for that project is definitely building, especially after The Penguin's finale on Max. And when DC's co-CEO James Gunn was asked on Threads about rumors that Matt Reeves' sequel is being scrapped, he didn't hold back. As Gunn put it:
Well, there you have it. It sounds like, James Gunn has no intention of bringing The Batman franchise to an end anytime soon. And he certainly didn't mine his words when shutting down this rumor that's been circulating online. Hopefully we get more information about the upcoming DC movie sooner rather than later.
While Marvel exclusively releases content that's set within the MCU (and streaming with a Disney+ subscription), DC is a little more flexible. Both the Joker franchise and The Batman are in their own universes, allowing filmmakers like Matt Reeves and Todd Phillips to take bold narrative swings. And as such, fans will likely be very happy with Gunn's comments about the Robert Pattinson-led property continuing on. Although he is still waiting on the sequel's script.
This is just the latest example of James Gunn shutting down a DC rumor through the use of social media. Because the DCU hasn't actually begun yet, there's constant chatter online about what may or may not be coming in the future. While the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker is still guarding the secrets about what's coming next, he's also been regularly shutting down chatter online about the shared universe.
James Gunn's Superman movie will kick off the new DCU, and there are already a number of projects lined up for the future. The first slate of projects is titled Gods and Monsters, and will feature projects on the silver and small screens, as well as animated titles like Creature Commandos.
Both The Batman and The Penguin are streaming now on Max. While we wait for news on the DCU, check the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the movies.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.