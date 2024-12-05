‘I’ve Contemplated It’: James Gunn Talks About Robert Pattinson’s Batman Possibly Joining The DCU, But I Liked What He Said About The Hero Existing In The Elseworlds Space
He makes a good point.
When The Batman was released in 2022, we were still in the DC Extended Universe era, with that shared universe having its own Bruce Wayne being played by Ben Affleck, allowing Robert Pattinson’s version to exist separately. Now the DC Universe franchise is underway, the upcoming DC movie The Brave and the Bold will introduce its own version of the Caped Crusader for this new shared continuity. That said, DC Studios’ James Gunn has “contemplated” possibly using Pattinson’s Batman in the DCU instead, but I like what he had to say about why it’s better for this version of the character to exist in the Elseworlds space.
Gunn, who co-runs DC Studios with producer Peter Safran, discussed a variety of topics with reporter Josh Horowitz for the Happy Sad Confused podcast, including Creature Commandos, which has now premiered to Max subscription holders and is the first DCU project. When Horowitz inquired about if Gunn has contemplated having Pattinson’s Batman be incorporated into the DCU rather than keep him cordoned off in his own universe, the filmmaker/executive answered:
While much of what’s coming to the big and small screens DC-wise will be tied to the DC Universe, as James Gunn says, he likes DC Studios having the space to make content that isn’t connected to this new continuity. The Batman Epic Crime Saga, which so far comprises The Batman and The Penguin limited series, as well as the two Joker movies starring Joaquin Phoenix, are among the projects that fit that classification. The DC Universe will still be a big deal, but then there’s also the freedom to put different spins on these popular heroes and villains. Gunn continued:
To be clear, Marvel is no stranger to exploring versions of its popular characters from other universes, as evidenced by the source material that’s being pulled from for the MCU’s Multiverse Saga and the Spider-Verse movies. But I do agree with James Gunn that DC leans more heavily into that kind of storytelling, whether we’re talking about material stamped with the Elseworlds label or tales tied to the main DC continuity. Either way, Gunn is comfortable with Robert Pattinson’s Batman continuing to exist on his own, meaning the wait continues to learn who will don the cape and cowl for the DC Universe.
The Brave and the Bold doesn’t have a release date yet, but the first DC Universe movie, Superman, comes out on July 11, 2025. Robert Pattinson will don the Batsuit again for The Batman: Part II, which arrives on October 2, 2026.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.