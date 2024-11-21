James Gunn Explained Why The Brave And The Bold Might Take A While To Get Produced, And As A Batman Fan, I’m Conflicted
To quote Two-Face, I'm of two minds on the subject.
After last year’s The Flash featured both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton’s versions of Batman (along with George Clooney in a surprising cameo), we’re about to enter an era where there will be two live-action takes on the Caped Crusader existing in separate realities. In one corner, we have Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne, who debuted in 2022’s The Batman and resides within the shared universe called the “Batman Epic Crime Saga.” In another corner, Gotham City’s protector will also exist within the new DC Universe franchise and make his debut in The Brave and the Bold. However, it might take a while for this upcoming DC movie to get produced, and while DC Studios co-head James Gunn has explained why this is, as a Batman fan, I feel conflicted about it.
Batman fans needn’t worry about not knowing when Robert Pattinson will put on the cape and cowl next, as The Batman: Part II is set for late 2026. But as far as The Brave and the Bold goes, Gunn, who is co-chairman and co-CEO of DC Studios with Peter Safran, informed Collider that they don’t feel the need to rush introducing the DCU’s Batman because it’s important to make sure that the story is worth telling first. As he explained:
On the one hand, I completely agree that storytelling should be prioritized above all else. Too often we’ve seen superhero movies be given a release date even though the script haven’t been written or a story hasn’t even been figured out. That leads to the filmmaking process being rushed in order to meet the studio-mandated date, and more often than not, this results in a subpar product. James Gunn doesn’t want that to happen to The Brave and the Bold or any other DC Universe project, so it won’t be until a finalized script is approve of until things get rolling, and I respect that.
However, I am a tad disappointed that it could be many years until The Brave and the Bold is released, because I like the general premise. When the DC Universe was announced in early 2023, James Gunn and Peter Safran shared that this franchise’s Batman movie will follow Bruce Wayne teaming up with his son Damian, who will be Robin.
Don’t get me wrong, I’ve enjoyed what’s been presented in the Batman Epic Crime Saga so far during The Batman and The Penguin (which can be streamed in its entirety with a Max subscription), but The Brave and the Bold is offering something new by highlighting this father/son dynamic, and I’m eager to see how it will look. Plus, because The Brave and the Bold is set in a world already filled with superheroes and metahumans, that means it can lean into the fantastical elements that Pattinson’s Batman movies cant’t.
The only other major detail that’s been shared about The Brave and the Bold is that The Flash’s Andy Muschietti will direct it, but as soon as more major updates come in, including when it will be released, we’ll let you know. For now, the DC Universe will kick off next month with the release of the animated series Creature Commandos on Max, then Superman will debut in theaters July 11 on the 2025 movies schedule.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.