Superman: Red Son And 7 Other DC Elseworlds Stories We'd Like To See Made Into Movies

One of the coolest things about comic books is that fans do not always have to follow one singular continuity. For instance, in DC Comics, there exist stories known as “Elseworlds,” which explore what the publisher’s most iconic characters are like in other timelines throughout the DC Multiverse. It appears that fans of the DC movies will be able to enjoy upcoming superhero movies the same way.

Based on a recent tweet by James Gunn, plans to make upcoming DC movies in the Elseworlds style are “actively happening.” Now, it is possible that this tweet refers to the fact that we already have movies that take place outside of the main DC Universe continuity with Joker and Matt Reeves’ The Batman, as well as their respective, forthcoming sequels. However, if it does, in fact, mean that we could see classic DC Elseworlds stories finally make their way to the big screen, the following are a few that we believe deserve future live-action adaptations.

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Superman: Red Son

One of the most well-known, most highly acclaimed, and intriguing examples of a DC Elseworlds story imagines what would have happened if, instead of the quaint, American town of Smallville, Kansas, infant Kal-El’s pod landed in the Soviet Union.

Author Mark Millar’s Eisner award-winning, 2003 miniseries is a fascinating piece of alternate history that also serves as a unique, politically-fueled commentary on the nature vs. nurture debate, all told through the eyes of the Man of Steel. An animated film based on Superman: Red Son actually came out in 2020, but it is deserving of a live-action, theatrically released version, especially in light of recent events.

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Batman & Dracula Trilogy

Speaking of animated DC movies that tackled a topic first, 2015’s Justice League: Gods and Monsters features an alternate version of Batman who is an actual vampire and, instead of Bruce Wayne, is really Kirk Langstrom, who is better known in the main continuity as Man-Bat.

Therefore, I think it would be especially fun to see a bloodsucking Bruce come to the big screen with an adaptation of Doug Moench’s trilogy of one-shots in which the Dark Knight takes on the most powerful vampire of them all. A condensed adaptation of Doug Moench’s Batman & Dracula Trilogy — comprised of 1991’s Red Rain, Bloodstorm from 1994, and Crimson Mist from 1997 — could make for the perfect opportunity to put Batman in a real horror movie.

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Batman: In Darkest Knight

For any Batfans who — unlike myself — do not enjoy the horror movie genre, how do you feel about cosmic sci-fi stories? If that is more like your bread and butter, you should try reading Batman: In Darkest Knight. Here, Bruce Wayne, instead of Hal Jordan, becomes the Earthly recipient of the Green Lantern power ring, but has issues with the rest of the Corps as to how he should be able to use his otherworldly power. From Star Trek comics writer Mike W. Barr, this 1994 one-shot is actually the first Elseworlds story I ever read and one of the most fun for the clever ways it analyzes the Dark Knight’s philosophy of justice.

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Green Lantern: 1001 Emerald Nights

For any fans of the Green Lantern who would be interested in exploring more alternate timelines focusing on the power-ring wielding heroes, one of the more unique of the bunch is easily Green Lantern: 1001 Emerald Nights.

Basically, imagine what would happen Hal Jordan was reimagined as Aladdin (yes, that Aladdin) and you have this story that fuses Arabian folklore with the mythology surrounding one of DC Comics’ most famous cosmic heroes. To see Rebecca Guay’s breathtaking artwork brought to life is just one great reason why this would make a great movie, but the chance to see a cast of all Arab actors in a comic book movie would be especially game-changing.

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Wonder Woman: Amazonia

I have always been fascinated by the concept of placing classic comic book icons into a time period that predates the comic book medium, such in Batman: Gotham By Gaslight when Bruce Wayne takes on Jack the Ripper. Actually, the legendary serial killer also plays a major role in this steampunk inspired 1997 one-shot that see Diana Prince fighting evil in the United Kingdom between the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Now, you may say we already saw a good enough period piece featuring the female superhero icon with 2017’s Wonder Woman, but the protagonist of Wonder Woman: Amazonia is nothing like the Wonder Woman you know, and one who deserves a Gal Gadot portrayal, I’d say.

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Justice Riders

On second thought, instead of a period piece with just Wonder Woman, why not one that stars most members of the Justice League and also reimagines them in a gritty old west setting? That is the conceit for writer Chuck Dixon and artist J.H. Williams III’s 1997 one-shot that features Diana Prince as a hardened Marshal, Wally West as a criminal wrongfully accused of murdering Barry Allen, and a brief appearance by Clark Kent as a dime novelist. A movie adaptation of Justice Riders could be just what fans of sci-fi westerns disappointed by Cowboys & Aliens have been waiting for.

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Kingdom Come

Perhaps the most iconic Elseworlds story featuring key Justice Leaguers, however, would be this influential, four-part 1996 miniseries written by Mark Waid and illustrated by the legendary Alex Ross.

Kingdom Come takes place in a future overrun by a new generation of reckless and savage vigilantes, forcing elderly, former heroes like Superman, Batman, and others to come out of retirement and defend their more honorable definition of heroism. While morally corrupt superheroes are all the rage these days (i.e. The Boys), this one is especially due for a proper adaptation — the closest of which we have gotten so far is Brandon Routh’s suit in the Arrowverse’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” event.

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Elseworld’s Finest: Supergirl & Batgirl

As DC fans will recall, Batgirl was almost the star of her own flick, starring Leslie Grace, until it was scrapped while in post-production, which left the future of a new Supergirl movie with Sasha Calle uncertain. I think most would agree that these characters deserve to have their moment in the cinematic spotlight. So, I propose we kill two birds with one stone with an adaptation of Elseworld’s Finest, in which the young heroes team-up, much like their older, male mentors would in a run called World’s Finest.

Elseworlds stories are a fun way to explore an endless amount of possibilities for some of comic book lore’s most famous icons. Why not apply the same method to cinema?