Michael Mann Recalls Working With Val Kilmer On Heat, And Why He Was So Impressed

As the 2024 movie schedule played out, we heard plenty of whispers involving Michael Mann’s sequel to the 1995 classic Heat (even though it hasn't progressed too far in development). Now, the legendary director has opened up about working on that film and with Val Kilmer specifically. Considering the legendary director has worked with a staggering roster of talent, hearing him consider a performance like Kilmer's impressive is high praise.

In recalling the production of one of the best ‘90s movies starring Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, it was none other than Val Kilmer who earned such acclaim from Mann. Speaking with Variety about, among other things, the progress of Heat 2, Mann couldn’t help but highlight the Tombstone icon’s portrayal of the character Chris Shiherlis.

Looking at his efforts from his lens as a seasoned director, Mann offered this anecdote that recalled the work he saw on that very set:

I could not figure out how Val Kilmer could tolerate being Val Kilmer. In any scene, an actor and director do scene analysis. What is the action or what does this character want? Sometimes, it’s in the text; sometimes, it’s in the subtext. Val would have seven or eight different reactions and modalities, every one of which was great. I couldn’t imagine having such artistic range and depth — more than it’s possible to control.

Heat’s legacy has secured its place on many lists of the best in a variety of fields. Unsurprisingly, it’s also one of the best Val Kilmer movies , and that fact makes Jon Bon Jovi’s botched Heat audition story all the more important to know. I mean no disrespect to the legendary rocker, but Chris Shiherlis wouldn’t have been as memorable if it wasn’t for the Top Gun actor's skills that Michael Mann singled out above.

Kilmer has always been known to commit to the bit, and his acting chops sell both the insane L.A. robbery action sequence as well as the ultimately tragic arc of his character. That dialogue-less scene that sees Ashley Judd warn him that it’s not safe to come home wouldn’t play the same without either participant bringing their A-game.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Knowing Michael Mann’s track record as a director, he’s obviously a fan of working with such energy on set. That’s something to keep in mind as we continue to hear rumors like Austin Butler’s supposed Heat 2 casting as a younger incarnation of Val Kilmer’s character. Although if I’m being completely honest, with Kilmer’s visage and skills from his ‘90s era fresh in mind, I’m totally on board with that decision - should it come to pass.

Don’t take my word for it though. You can revisit Heat with a Paramount+ subscription . And while Heat 2 isn’t in a theater near you, it is a book that you can purchase through whatever major provider you procure your reading materials from.