Joker Fan Art Combines Joaquin Phoenix’s Character With Robert Pattinson As Batman

It’s no secret that superhero movies are everywhere, with various studios creating their own cinematic universe. Warner Bros. has also been producing projects set outside of the main DCEU, the most recent being Matt Reeves’ The Batman. And now some Joker fan art has combined Joaquin Phoenix’s character with Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight.

While Marvel Studios has been focusing entirely on serialized storytelling, DC has also produced comic book blockbusters that stand on their own. Todd Phillips’ Joker was a massive success, winning Joaquin Phoenix an Academy Award for his performance as Arthur Fleck. And after The Batman was released, some fans hoped to see these two projects connect. Now we can see what this pairing might look like thanks to some awesome fan art on Instagram , check it out below,

I mean, how cool is that? While there’s currently no plans for The Batman and Joker to have a crossover movie at Warner Bros., you can’t help but notice how awesome it would be to have Robert Pattinson and Joaquin Phoenix’s take on their characters meet up in live-action. We’ll just have to see how successful the ongoing fan campaign is.

The above image comes to us from the Instagram of a digital artist who goes by the name TMY Arts. They’ve amassed a following on the social media outlet, thanks to a clear interest in franchises like the DCEU, MCU, and Star Wars. So shortly after The Batman was released in theaters, he got fans excited with the idea of seeing Robert Pattinson’s hero crossover with Joker’s Arthur Fleck. But could this pairing actually happen IRL?

For his part, The Batman director Matt Reeves doesn’t seem all too keen on bringing Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck into his burgeoning superhero franchise. His recent movie spent years in development hell, with Reeves attached before Todd Phillips’ Joker came together. It was never in his mind to bring Joaquin Phoenix. What’s more, the ending of The Batman seemed to tease his take on the Joker , played by Keoghan.

Still, fans are going to hold out to see some connection between Joker and The Batman. After all, they’re the only two recent DC releases that aren’t connected to the greater shared universe. But clearly Matt Reeves has his own plans for Gotham City, including a TV spinoff on HBO Max. As for Joker, it’s unclear if/when Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix will collaborate on a sequel– despite both of them originally being interested .