Mike Flanagan's Clayface Movie Just Took Another Big Step Forward, But Now I Have Three Big Questions About The Batman Villain's Big Screen Future

Earlier this week, it was officially confirmed that Doctor Sleep and The Haunting of Hill House’s Mike Flanagan is writing a Clayface movie for DC Studios. Now it turns out we can expect this feature starring one of Batman’s more unusual enemies relatively soon, as Clayface has officially been set for a September 11, 2026 release on the upcoming DC movies schedule. That piece of news is a big enough deal on its own (it was also announced that the animated movie Dynamic Duo will come out on June 30, 2028), but there are a couple other tidbits of information concerning Clayface that have asking two questions about the character’s big screen future.

How Will This Clayface Mesh With The One We’ll See In Creature Commandos?

While sharing the news about Clayface on X (formerly known as Twitter) and other social media platforms, DC Studios head James Gunn clarified that the movie is “a DCU story,” i.e. it will take place in the DC Universe continuity. That by itself is nice enough to know, but that also means this movie will technically be the character’s second DCU appearance. That’s because Alan Tudyk shared in November that he will voice Clayface in Creature Commandos, which kicked off the DCU last month and can be streamed with a Max subscription.

Now here’s where things get interesting: while Tudyk voices a comedic version of Clayface in Harley Quinn and Kite-Man: Hell Yeah!, he’s described his Creature Commandos take on the character to Rotten Tomatoes as “a killer. He's a homicidal maniac.” That by itself is no issue, but in Deadline’s writeup about Clayface’s release date, he “won’t be painted as a villain.” So what’s the deal here? Does the Clayface movie take place before his Creature Commandos appearance? Is it set after and he just softens up? I’d like to know what the narrative paths for this version of Clayface looks like, especially since this will be a horror movie.

Will Alan Tudyk Place Clayface In The Movie?

Alan Tudyk is certainly no stranger to performing in live-action movies and TV shows, with notable examples including Firefly, Doom Patrol, 42, Peter Pan & Wendy and Resident Alien. James Gunn has also said that actors who voice characters in animated DCU projects will also play them in live-action. Nevertheless, ever since it was reported that Daniel Craig is leading a Sgt. Rock movie, I’ve been wondering if that rule will always be followed, as Maury Sterling voiced Rock in the latest Creature Commandos episode.

I’m by no means saying Tudyk couldn’t pull off performing Clayface in the movie, I’m just wondering if Gunn might make an exception to this rule, especially since Tudyk could also still appear on camera in the DC Universe as either Doctor Phosphorous or Will Magnus. Also, Clayface is a shapeshifter, so does that mean a series of actors will play him in a prominent capacity instead rather than just one? It’s worth thinking about.

Is This The Only Cinematic Clayface We’re Getting?

Deadline’s article also mentioned that Clayface is rumored to be part of The Batman: Part II, which comes out in late 2026. Now remember, the sequel and all the other projects in the Batman Epic Crime Saga take place in a different reality, and the DC Universe already has its own Batman movie coming up called The Brave and the Bold. So if there’s any legitimacy to the claim about The Batman: Part II, there could be two cinematic Clayfaces on the way.

It may be a while until that’s clarified, as we’re still in the dark about what’s being planned for The Batman: Part II. Of course, given that the Crime Saga takes place in a much more realistic world, that would mean Clayface would have to be handled accordingly rather be depicted as a giant clay monstrosity. A more toned-down version would be necessary, i.e. a Clayface who might have a more malleable face, but is otherwise a more traditional master of disguise, similar to the one from Batman: Caped Crusader.

Ideally my questions will be answered sooner rather than later, but it’s good to know Clayface’s profile will get a major boost. Keep checking back with CinemaBlend for updates on the Mike Flanagan-penned movie is coming along.