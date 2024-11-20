Looks Like Daniel Craig Is Getting His Own DC Movie Lined Up, And It'll Re-Team Him With Queer's Luca Guadagnino

We’re now in the final stretch of the 2024 movies schedule, and among the cinematic offerings arriving before November finishes is the Daniel Craig-led Queer, which was directed by Challengers’ Luca Guadagnino. This was the first time the actor and filmmaker collaborated, and apparently it won’t be the last. Word’s come in that Craig is getting an upcoming DC movie lined up that Guadagnino will helm.

This update comes to us from Deadline, which reports that Craig and Guadagnino will reunite for a movie about Sgt. Rock, the World War II soldier who debuted in the pages of 1959’s Our Army at War #83 and was created by writer Robert Kanigher and artist Joe Kubert. This Sgt. Rock movie will take place in the DC Universe continuity, and Guadagnino will tackle it before his new adaptation of American Psycho, as there’s already a screenplay that’s being penned by Justin Kuritzkes, who previously penned Queer and Challengers.

