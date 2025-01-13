Reacher’s Alan Ritchson Becomes Batman In Cool DC Fan Art, And I’m Totally Down For This Casting

At this point, nobody knows when we’re actually going to see the new DCU Batman. Director Andy Muschietti has indicated that his film isn’t coming anytime soon, and with the delay in The Batman Part II, and the fact that DC probably doesn’t want to have too many Batman movies coming out too close together, it’s a safe bet that the planned film in the new DC Universe, The Brave and the Bold isn’t happening anytime soon. And yet, fans are certainly still fan casting the role, and they have some solid ideas.

It’s already been suggested that Reacher star Alan Ritchson would make a pretty great Batman, and Ritchson himself has indicated that he’d be up for such a role if it were offered to him. We’re likely years away from knowing who the next on-screen Batman will be, but following this fan art post on Instagram, I’m certainly on board with the idea.

Certainly, this artistic look at Alan Ritchson inside the cowl of Batman is just as much about a well-designed costume as it is how an actor would look in it, but it’s hard to argue the look doesn’t work. While Ritchson wouldn't be the biggest movie star to play Batman, he would be the biggest person to play the role on the screen. Which, if nothing else, creates a look for the character we haven’t seen before. And there’s something to be said for that.

While a variety of rumors have been circulating regarding both the plot and casting for The Brave and the Bold, James Gunn has shot down all of them. We don’t even know if there is a screenwriter for the film yet, and there certainly isn’t a completed script. Gunn, co-head of DC Films has made it clear that no casting for a movie is discussed until a script is done. At this point, the only upcoming DC movies that have any confirmed casting are Superman hitting theatres this year, and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow whose release date is next summer.

As a result, whether you love the idea of Alan Ritchson as Batman or hate the idea, it’s nothing more than fans having fun at this point. Still, based on the comments to this post, a lot of people do like the idea so if Ritchson would fit for the version of Batman being created here, he’s an actor worth at least giving some attention to.

While we’ll likely be waiting quite some time to find out who plays Batman in The Brave and the Bold, fans of Alan Ritchson won’t have nearly as long to wait to see him on the big screen. Season 3 of Reacher is set to debut in just over a month.