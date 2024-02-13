Reacher Season 3: What We Know So Far About The Amazon Prime Action Series' Return

This article contains spoilers from Reacher Season 2 - read no further if you're not caught up yet!

After just one season, critics and audiences agreed that Reacher — inspired by a series of novels by Lee Child — is one of the best TV shows on Amazon Prime, let alone one of the most endlessly action-packed. That opinion was only further supported by the equally thrilling Reacher Season 2, which ended with the title character (played by Alan Ritchson) boarding a bus with no clear intention of where he is going or what he will do next, leaving fans to wonder what his next adventure could be. Luckily, they will not have be in the dark for much longer as Reacher Season 3 is already on its way.

While Ritchson’s brainy, brawny former Special Forces agent likes to keep his whereabouts a surprise, even to himself, not all audiences share the same philosophy. If you happen to be the kind of fan who prefers to know as much as possible before, we can at least tell you what we know about the story, cast, and other behind-the-scenes details about Reacher Season 3 so far. Let’s dive in!

At the moment, Reacher Season 3 does not have a set premiere date. We are not even sure if a spot on the upcoming 2024 TV premiere schedule can be expected. The gap between the series’ first season and sophomore run was nearly two years, but hopefully it does not take our eponymous hero that long to drift into his next adventure this time.

What We Know About The Reacher Season 3 Cast

It should come as no surprise that Alan Ritchson is expected to return to lead the Reacher Season 3 cast in the title role. The former Titans star — who is made to look even taller than he already is in the series by on-set visual trickery — is the second actor to fill Jack Reacher’s massive shoes, following Tom Cruise’s stint in two feature-length films. Ritchson also has a few upcoming 2024 movies that fans should look out for — namely the heartwarming, fact-based drama Ordinary Angels in February and, in April, Guy Ritchie’s The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, which will likely be the more satisfying title for action junkies.

While he typically prefers to be alone, Reacher will not be this next season, as Maria Sten is also reprising her role as Reacher’s former colleague and friend, Frances Neagley, per Variety. The actor was one of the few first season veterans to return in the Reacher Season 2 cast, other than Ritchson and Netflix’s The Fall of the House of Usher star Malcolm Goodwin, who made a surprise appearance as Oscar Finlay.

Reacher Season 3 Is Inspired By Lee Child’s Persuader

The first season of Reacher was, appropriately, based on the first book in the character’s series (and Lee Child’s debut novel), 1997’s Killing Floor. For Season 2, the writers skipped past the next nine installments and took inspiration from the 11th novel, Bad Luck and Trouble, from 2007. For Season 3, the writers are going in reverse by adapting Child’s seventh Jack Reacher novel, Persuader.

The book, originally published in 2003, sees Reacher joining forces with the Drug Enforcement Agency to help an agent named Susan Duffy rescue a fellow, undercover operative in grave danger. The hulking hero must infiltrate a suspected drug smuggler’s criminal empire and gain his trust, but the mission becomes more personal when he discovers a connection to someone from his past. Ritchson previously teased to CinemaBlend, without dropping the name, that the Reacher Season 3 source material was a Top 10 favorite of his that would “make people very happy” before confirming it was Persuader via Instagram in January.

Nick Santora Returns As Showrunner

Following the Tom Cruise-led films, the iconic character was developed for television by Nick Santora, who previously served as an executive producer on Prison Break and Quibi’s adaptation of The Most Dangerous Game. He is returning to run the show for Reacher Season 3.

Also serving as EPs are Don Granger, Scott Sullivan, and Mick Betancourt, along with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell from Skydance Television. Lee Child is also executive producing, as he has since the beginning, but Season 3 marks the first time Alan Ritchson has signed on in that position.

How Many Episodes Are In Reacher Season 3?

For now, there is no way of knowing for sure how many chapters Reacher Season 3 will consist of, as the series’ renewal was only announced relatively recently. However, we could infer that it will be told in eight episodes, much like the previous two seasons.

Reacher Season 3 Is Currently Filming

While it may not have been very long since Reacher Season 3 was officially announced, the wait for the series’ return should not take too long this time. Ritchson revealed that the show is now in production, via an Instagram post that shows him covered in soot and teasing the new season will be “crustier than ever.” Sounds like the hulking hero is about to face a type of evil that will give him a run for his money.

We know from an earlier CinemaBlend interview with Ritchson that principal photography is taking place in Toronto. The Canadian city will serve as a surrogate for Maine, which is where the story of Persuader is set.

How To Watch Reacher Seasons 1 And 2

For those who simply cannot get enough of Jack Reacher, Lee Child has published 28 novels and several short stories with which you can continue to follow the characters travels. You can also check out both of the cinematic adaptations featuring Academy Award nominee Tom Cruise in the title role (Jack Reacher in 2012 and 2016’s Jack Reacher: Never Go Back) with a Paramount+ subscription. Of course, if you would rather just binge through the first two seasons of Alan Ritchson’s tenure in the role again while you wait for Reacher Season 3 to premiere, an Amazon Prime Video subscription will grant that.

The world could use someone like Jack Reacher. At least we get to see more of him on screen.