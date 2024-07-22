There’s A Reason Fans Have Started Talking About Glen Powell, Batman And James Gunn In The Same Sentence

It’s fair to say that as far as the entertainment industry is concerned, this is currently Glen Powell’s world, and the rest of us are just living in it. Over the past few years, he’s headlined the box office hits Top Gun: Maverick and Anyone but You. And, in 2024 alone, he’s led the critically acclaimed action/romance flick Hit Man as well as the disaster flick Twisters , which hit big at the box office this past weekend. Amid the current buzz surrounding Powell, it now seems that fans are talking about him in the same sentence with Batman and James Gunn. This may seem odd on the surface, but there’s a specific reason for that.

Fans, especially those of superhero content, are quite astute, hanging on every little word said by a star or checking every move they make, even from a digital standpoint. Well, most recently, Glen Powell followed a number of DC stars on Instagram – and I mean, a lot of them. As noted by Everything_DCU on X , among those that Powell followed are DC Studios co-head James Gunn, The Brave and the Bold director Andy Muschietti and Shazam! actor Zachary Levi. Not only that, but the actor also followed Superman cast members David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan and Isabela Merced.

What should be noted here is that the Devotion star’s recent Instagram moves could all just amount to a coincidence. Plus, he and David Corenswet, who’s playing Clark Kent/Supes, are already well acquainted, as they worked together on Twisters. However, it’s incredibly interesting that the actor would follow so many people associated with Warner Bros. forthcoming DC movie universe. But, aside from that, what does any of this actually have to do with Batman?

Those who’ve been keeping up with the slate for DCU Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters likely know that The Brave and the Bold is set to formally usher Batman to the new cinematic continuity. So, considering that Glen Powell now follows Andy Muschietti on IG, one definitely can’t help but wonder if there’s something going on. If anything, Everything_DCU, at the very least likes the idea of Powell portraying the Dark Knight. The X account shared a photo of Powell hanging alongside the latest big-screen Superman actor (and their Twisters co-star Katy O’Brian) and dropped the following sentiment:

If true, I’d love it. David Corenswet and Glen Powell have great chemistry.

Of course, the Hidden Figures alum has definitely not confirmed that he’ll be taking on the role of the Caped Crusader. He has discussed the possibility of doing it, though. Earlier this year, the in-demand actor teased that he’d have a “wild” take on Batman – one that mirrors Michael Keaton’s beloved take rather than Robert Pattinson’s more recent outing. I’m personally torn on the notion of the Set It Up star taking on the role, as I’m not quite sure he’d be the right fit. Still, this is an interesting concept to think about.

Anyone who’s eagerly anticipating The Brave and the Bold should know that it might be a while before it finally hits theaters. In November 2023, a DC update arrived and, based on that, it seemed like the film was still very early in the development process. That same month saw James Gunn comment on the Batman flick when prompted by a fan, and the producer revealed that a script had yet to be submitted. So chances are that casting is still a ways off. Yet, at the very least, Glen Powell’s social media activity indicates that he has a number of DCU talent on his radar, and they may be watching him as well. We’ll have to wait and see if this is just a case of friends connecting online or the beginning of a creative collaboration.

For now, know that the first DCU film, James Gunn’s Superman , opens in theaters on July 11 as part of the 2025 movie schedule . Do yourself a favor and read up on other upcoming DC movies as well.