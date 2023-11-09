DC Offers Update On Superman: Legacy And The Brave And The Bold Following The Strikes Ending

After months of negotiations and picket lines, the SAG-AFTRA strike has finally reached a conclusion . And as such, various projects which were put on hold for months at a time. But now studios are already planning for the future, especially major blockbuster franchises. Case in point: there’s some DC updates on Superman: Legacy and The Brave and The Bold after the strikes ended.

Once James Gunn and Peter Safran were named co-CEOs of the DCU, they began forming a brand new shared universe. Fans are super curious about the upcoming DC movies heading down the line, with the first chapter of the new universe titled Gods and Monsters . A new report by Deadline shared the status of various paused projects, which should excite fans. And per that story, James Gunn’s new Superman movie will aim to begin filming this March, for a June 2025 release.

Despite the strike related delays, Deadline reports that Superman: Legacy was doing its prep work throughout all over last summer. And as such, James Gunn and the cast of Superman: Legacy should be able to hit the ground running once filming begins. And the pressure is on for that movie to deliver as the first installment of the new DC Universe.

Another project coming to the new DCU is The Brave and The Bold, which will be helmed by The Flash filmmaker Andy Muschietti . Deadline’s report claims that the movie is still very early in its development process, as the filmmaker is instead focused on the IT TV series Welcome to Derry . And as such, DC fans are going to have to keep waiting before finally seeing a member of the Bat-family on the big screen.

(Image credit: Warner Bros./DC)

While some fans might be hoping to see these two DC movies heading into production sooner rather than later, the entertainment industry as a whole is in a unique place. Countless projects are finally going to be able to pick up productions, which means that cast and crew members are going to be in high demand. So while the strikes are over, moviegoers are going to have to continue being patient for certain upcoming projects.

It’s definitely a strange time for DC fans. The last of the pre-Gunn movies is arriving this December: Jason Momoa’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. But since the DCEU as we know it will end after that movie, it’s unclear if moviegoers will bother to go see the movie in theaters. Especially because it’s rumored that Momoa might be playing Lobo instead of Aquaman in the new shared universe that’s being formed.