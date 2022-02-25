Start Your Weekend Right With Robert Pattinson Teasing Zoë Kravitz Over Her Twilight Hate

For some actors, they’re synonymous with one very specific role. For Robert Pattinson, that’s definitely Edward Cullen in the Twilight Saga, although he’s taking on another iconic part with Matt Reeves’ The Batman. He stars in the newest Batman movie opposite Zoë Kravitz, and you can start your weekend right with a fun video of Pattinson teasing her over Twilight hate.

The Twilight franchise was insanely popular years ago, both on the page and screen. But it’s also been the subject of plenty of jokes, helping it to remain part of the pop culture lexicon today. The Batman’s Zoë Kravitz recently spoke about how she’d never watched the vampire movies, where Robert Pattinson poked fun and maintained it’s no longer cool to hate on Twilight. It’s all on video, and you can see for yourself below,

How cute is that? Clearly Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz have great chemistry , and were able to have some fun on the set of The Batman. But that doesn’t mean the Big Little Lies star sat down and watched all five Twilight movies; it’s just not her “ting.”

The above video comes to us from People ’s official TikTok, and shows footage of the pair of A-listers in the midst of promoting The Batman. It really shows off their ability to make each other laugh, especially as Zoë Kravitz tries to talk her way out of missing the Twilight franchise. Well, most of them. She was apparently “forced” to watch the first one, and doesn’t remember much of it.

This exchange was clearly not mean-spirited, and Robert Pattinson is likely used to all sorts of jokes and commentary about his tenure in Twilight. In the years after wrapping those five movies, Pattinson has become an indie favorite and worked with a ton of acclaimed filmmakers. Now he’s back in blockbusters like Tenet and The Batman, with the latter project nearly upon us.

The contents of The Batman remain a mystery for the time being, but anticipation for Matt Reeves’ DC blockbuster is at an all-time high. The trailers have teased the movie’s bold visual take on Gotham City , as well as the stellar cast at work. As a reminder, you can see one such trailer below:

While the movie sat in development hell for years and was pushed back as a result of the pandemic, The Batman is almost here. And with Matt Reeves’ movie set outside of the main DCEU , he should be able to make bold narrative choices with the iconic characters. He’s also working on a spinoff for HBO Max featuring Colin Farrell as Penguin.