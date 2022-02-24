Twilight’s Ashley Greene Reflects On ‘Drama’ From The Set

Every so often a young adult franchise will come to the public eye and instantly become a sensation. Twilight was certainly in that category, both the books and five-film movie franchise. Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson became household names thanks to the movies, but the experience was no doubt a wild one for the full cast. That includes Alice actress Ashley Greene, who recently reflected on drama from the set.

Actress Ashley Greene played future-seer Alice in all five Twilight movies, becoming a fan favorite character in the process. While the Cullen actors formed a family on screen, that doesn’t mean that there weren’t clashes on the set over the years. Greene is starting her own podcast about her experience in that vampirical property, and recently spoke about the drama that inevitably occurred on the set. As she put it,

We did this for five years and there was a lot of ups and downs, and some drama, and we were like a family, but also in our 20s, and so there were kind of tiffs here and there. So I think, it's one of those things where, for the most part, it was a good experience, but we were human beings, and we were in our 20s. So you can imagine who you were in your 20s versus who you are now.

There you have it. It sounds like Ashley Greene is able to really reflect on what it was like working on the Twilight movies, which happened in quick succession. And while there was indeed some drama for those at Forks, that’s to be expected given the workload and the age of the actors at the time.

Ashley Greene’s comments to People come as she’s publizing her upcoming Twilight podcast, titled The Twilight Effect, which will recap her years playing Alice Cullen. That podcast will presumably include more specific details about the drama and feuds that occurred on set, as she didn’t name names yet. But given the massive popularity of the movies, that no doubt added pressure to the situation.

While specifics of the Twilight drama remain a mystery, there’s one aspect of the franchise that likely caused added tension: the relationship and mega fame of Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart. The two actors made countless headlines throughout the course of their relationship, which could have added a unique type of pressure. After all, the paparazzi constantly followed the former couple while they were still together.

Later in that same chat with People, Ashley Greene went on to explain some of the goals behind her new Twilight podcast. Specifically, she’s looking forward to reuniting with her co-stars, who have their own recollection of those years on set. As she put it,

To be able to kind of share this experience that we went through, I thought would be really fun. And it has been. It's been like, I remember so much, but then Peter [Facinelli, who plays Carlisle Cullen] remembers something else, and Kellan [Lutz, who plays Emmett Cullen] remembers something else. And so to have those conversations again has been really awesome.

Considering how Twilight has remained a part of pop culture , smart money says plenty of fans are going to tune in to hear Ashley Greene and company recall their time in the franchise.