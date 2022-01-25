The Batman’s Robert Pattinson Has A Chilling Take On The Hero’s No-Kill Rule

While comic book movies are everywhere, Batman is one of the most popular heroes of all time. He’s been adapted for film a number of times throughout the years, with the next one of these being Matt Reeves’ recently MPAA rated The Batman. And Robert Pattinson has a chilling take on the hero ’s no-kill rule.

After sitting in development hell for years and a few delays , The Batman started finally coming together when Robert Pattinson signed on to play the title role. Fans can’t wait to see what the Twilight alum brings to the character, as he looks particularly brutal in the first footage. Pattinson recently addressed Bruce Wayne’s rule about not killing , saying:

There is this rule with Batman: he must not kill. It can be interpreted in two ways. Either he only wants to inflict the appropriate punishment, or he wants to kill and his self-control prevents him from doing so.

Does anyone else have the chills? While even casual fans know that Batman typically doesn’t kill, this is a pretty realistic and dark take on that rule. Robert Pattinson seems to believe his character wants to murder the various Gotham City thugs he comes across, but miraculously manages to hold himself back. Now we’ll have to see how this philosophy factors into Pattinson’s performance in the highly anticipated blockbuster.

Robert Pattinson’s comments to Premiere confirms that the Dark Knight will once again shy away from killing throughout the course of The Batman. Hardcore fans of the DC character will no doubt be thrilled to hear this news, as it shows the project will be taking a page out of the comics. Ben Affleck’s previous version didn’t obey this same rule in projects like Batman v Superman, so it’s definitely a return to form.

Later in Robert Pattinson’s same interview, he went on to explain his feelings about Batman’s no-kill rule on the page and screen. Part of what makes Bruce Wayne such an interesting vigilante is that his heroics are inspired by personal trauma and inner darkness. As the Lighthouse actor continued,

I imagined it that way from the rehearsal of the first fight, I thought it was funnier: something in him just wanted to slit the guy's throat! I told myself that if he spends his nights chasing criminals, it is impossible that he does not take pleasure in it. He suffers and it is a desire that overwhelms him.

Is it March yet? Every sliver of information from The Batman shows how methodically Matt Reeves and the cast approached their work on the DC flick. This should hopefully make for a thrilling moviegoing experience, especially since the movie is rumored to be clocking in at nearly 3 hours. But considering how long Reeves has to perfect his vision, it should hopefully be worth the wait.

The Batman is currently expected to arrive in theaters on March 4th.