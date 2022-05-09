The Dark Knight’s Screenwriter Reacts To Robert Pattinson’s The Batman

It’s no secret that comic book movies are everywhere. And given the popularity of Bruce Wayne, there have been a number of Batman movies in theaters over the years. The most recent is Matt Reeves’ The Batman, which starred Robert Pattinson in the title role. And The Dark Knight’s screenwriter David S. Goyer recently reacted to the new take on Gotham City.

David S. Goyer wrote all three of Christopher Nolan’s acclaimed Batman movies while they were still in theaters. And as such, he definitely knows what it takes to make a compelling story about Bruce Wayne and his mythology. Goyer recently revealed to THR that he’s seen The Batman, responding to this non-DCEU entry with:

So I just saw [The Batman] fairly recently in Prague, and I didn’t know exactly what to expect or what I would think of it. I saw it with a number of my crew members on Foundation, and they were all expecting me to hate it. But I really enjoyed it a lot. (Laughs.) It was a fun experience. I really like [Robert] Pattinson’s Batman, and I like what they did with the Riddler. Reeves is a really good filmmaker, so I was in for the ride.

Well, there you have it. While some might have assumed there’s be some competition shared between David S. Goyer and the folks behind The Batman, that’s simply not the case. Instead he was able to appreciate Matt Reeves’ vision for DC mythology, especially Batman and his villains like The Riddler. And with a sequel recently announced , we should all be treated to more content from the burgeoning franchise soon.

As David S. Goyer explained, the folks he was with expected him to hate The Batman. This is presumably since he spent so many years in Gotham City, in the three acclaimed movies from Christopher Nolan. But he wasn’t the first writer to bring a Batman movie to life, and he certainly won’t be the last. And as such, he was able to take a step back and enjoy the storytelling from Matt Reeves, Robert Pattinson, Paul Dano, and company.

The massive success of the Dark Knight trilogy came years before cinematic universes became commonplace. And given just how acclaimed the movies are, they still remain the example of how well a comic book movie can be made. Although since then there’s been two different versions of Batman on the big screen, played by Ben Affleck and Robert Pattinson respectively.

As previously mentioned, The Batman was recently given the green light for a full theatrical sequel. Matt Reeves clearly has plenty of ideas for the future, starting with a spinoff series on HBO Max for Colin Farrell’s Penguin. And the movie’s scenes with Barry Keoghan’s Joker also tease what’s to come in the future.

