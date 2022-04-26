After Rumors Swirl, The Batman 2 Has Been Confirmed With Robert Pattinson, Matt Reeves And ‘The Whole Team’
It's official, folks!
It hasn’t even been two months since The Batman opened in theaters, but along with being the highest-grossing movie of 2022 so far with its $759+ million worldwide haul, Robert Pattinson’s outing as DC Comics’ Caped Crusader has also been breaking HBO Max records over the last week. Such an exceptional performance would surely warrant a sequel being ordered, right? You’d be correct, as The Batman 2 has finally been confirmed.
