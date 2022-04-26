After Rumors Swirl, The Batman 2 Has Been Confirmed With Robert Pattinson, Matt Reeves And ‘The Whole Team’

It's official, folks!

Robert Pattinson suited up as Batman
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

It hasn’t even been two months since The Batman opened in theaters, but along with being the highest-grossing movie of 2022 so far with its $759+ million worldwide haul, Robert Pattinson’s outing as DC Comics’ Caped Crusader has also been breaking HBO Max records over the last week. Such an exceptional performance would surely warrant a sequel being ordered, right? You’d be correct, as The Batman 2 has finally been confirmed.

More to come…

