The Penguin’s EPs Confirmed Batman Won’t Appear On The Show, And I Totally Agree With Their Logic For Excluding The Dark Knight

In just a few short weeks, fans will be able to return to the universe launched by Matt Reeves’ The Batman when HBO’s The Penguin debuts. The limited series centers around Colin Farrell’s eponymous mob enforcer, as he seeks to rise within the ranks following the events of the 2022 film. While “Oz” is at the center of this particular tale, some have still wondered if the Dark Knight might show up. Well, theorize no longer, as the EPs have confirmed that he won’t make a cameo, and I agree with the logic behind that decision.

Why Won’t The Batman Appear On The Penguin?

You can’t blame fans for thinking that Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader might appear, even though he’d been left out of Penguin trailers . After all, he’s the franchise's main character at the center of this entire universe. Nevertheless, when our sister outlet, SFX Magazine , chatted with series creator and showrunner Lauren LeFranc, she delivered the news that the Bat was left out. LeFranc can also understand why many would be eager to see the iconic hero once more. Yet her reason for excluding "Bats" comes down to perspective:

I understand why people's desire would be to have Batman, or to think that unless Batman's in a show or a film then it doesn't have the same punch. To me I think it packs a different punch. Matt's films are through the lens of the Batman, so you're high up, looking down on the city. It's a different perspective. With Oz, you're in the city streets, you're in the grit and the muck and the grime. He's looking up, wanting to claw his way to the top.

Basically, what the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. alum seems to be conveying here is that Gotham City’s protector wouldn’t fit so much into this narrative, given his unique vantage point. The producer’s comments further drive home the point that when it comes to The Penguin, audiences are in for a very grounded story. Lauren LeFranc doubled down on that point by sharing the following sentiments:

So it's a different experience. I think Gotham is an interesting enough city that it deserves to have more doors unlocked within it, and for us to walk through those and see what we think.

The former Impulse producer isn’t the only person who agrees with that sentiment, as it’s also an opinion that’s held by Matt Reeves, who serves as an EP on the upcoming limited series. He also spoke with SFX and expanded on the rationale behind the decision to keep the imposing do-gooder out of the picture. In Reeves’ estimation:

I don't feel like it's missing something fundamental. I feel like it's an extension of what is fundamentally there. We know this is the world of Batman. You're going down a different alley. So the spectre of Batman is there. The spectre of the Riddler is there. The spectre of everything that happens in the last movie is there. It informs it. And it's exactly where we begin.

Both Lauren LeFranc and Matt Reeves have laid out some passionate arguments against having Batman on the show. Some may agree with them and some may not. As I previously mentioned, their logic is sound in my mind, and there are a few reasons for that.

Here’s Why I Agree With The Penguin EPs’ Decision To Not Include The Dark Knight

Even I pondered whether or not the World’s Greatest Detective might show up on The Penguin, and the throat really ran through my mind after I rewatched The Batman for the first time in a while. As cool as it would admittedly be to see the Bat again, it’s probably best that he not show up this time around. Lauren LeFranc is right in that Bruce Wayne’s adventures provide a bird’s (or bat’s) eye view of Gotham. Viewers need to come down to the streets when tracking Oz’s journey. The crime boss’ perspective should prove to be intriguing and help to build upon elements of this universe that have already been established.

Also, as Matt Reeves pointed out, Batman casts a particularly large shadow across the landscape of the show, given his actions in the film. He mostly saved Gotham from the machinations of the Riddler and has since truly established himself as the city’s defender. With that, it’s probably a given that he’ll come up in a conversation or two during the course of the miniseries. (If Oz brings him up, then I’d expect that any sentiments shared won’t be all that kind, given their last run-in ended with the brute being left tied up after an interrogation.)

So, in short, there’s really no need to have Bats – or even Bruce Wayne, for that matter – make an appearance on The Penguin. Anyone disappointed with his exclusion shouldn’t be too sad. That’s because there’s still a chance that a few other pre-existing characters from this continuity could return.

What Other Notable Characters Could Reappear On The Penguin?

The Batman introduced a few memorable characters who would fit perfectly into this particular story. One possibility is GCPD officer James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright), who is one of the few non-corrupt cops in the city. His last direct run-in with Oz was during that aforementioned interrogation session, which further soured Gordon’s feelings on Cobblepot. After that situation, I’d personally be interested in seeing the two characters cross paths again. One might also see the return of Jayme Lawson as noble Gotham mayor Bella Reál, who was recovering from a gunshot wound at the end of Matt Reeves’ 2022 film.

Moving over to the more unsavory side of this universe, minor characters like the twin bouncers at the Iceberg Lounge, who are played by Charlie and Max Carver, could be great fits here. It’d also be cool to see John Tuturro reprise his role as Carmine Falcone. Yes, the infamous mob boss was killed during the events of the film that preceded the show. But he could definitely show up in a flashback or two, especially given that his children come to the forefront this time around.

Even if none of these possibilities shake out, I’m sure that Colin Farrell and The Penguin ’s cast will more than be able to enthrall audiences with their charms. And, though a Bat cameo isn’t in the cards, know that the series will still set the stage for The Batman – Part II.