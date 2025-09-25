Two-Face Is My Favorite Batman Villain, And I Like Why One Of His Best Voice Actors Wants To Reprise The Role In Live Action
I'm definitely not of two minds about this.
I’ve been a Batman fan ever since I started watching the best Batman: The Animated Series episodes at a young age. While I’ll always have a soft spot for Mark Hamill’s Joker from that DC Animated Universe continuity, Two-Face still ranks as my favorite Batman villain overall. I especially enjoyed Josh Duhamel’s performance as the character in the animated movie Batman: The Long Halloween, and the actor has shared why he’d be game to reprise the role in live action for an upcoming DC movie or upcoming DC TV show.
While speaking with Duhamel about his new movie London Calling, which is now playing on the 2025 movies schedule, CBR asked the actor if he would be interested in exploring Two-Face in a live-action setting. He said the following about why that appeals to him:
Adapting the same-named storyline by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, The Long Halloween (which was originally released in two parts and delayed for a while because of The Batman) chronicled Harvey Dent’s fall from grace as Jensen Ackles’ Batman clashed with both the mob and Gotham’s more colorful criminals. Though he started out wanting to clean up Gotham City and help Batman track down the Holiday serial killer, Harvey was scarred on half of his face and became the corrupted Two-Face. The Long Halloween was one of the more critically well-received movies in the Tomorrowverse timeline, and Josh Duhamel’s performance is a big part of that.
Considering his filmography, I would think Duhamel has the caché to at least be considered to play Two-Face in live-action. He clearly has a good grasp on Harvey Dent’s duality, and there are a handful of actors who have made the transition from voicing a character to playing them onscreen, like Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan in the Star Wars franchise and Frank Grillo’s Rick Flag Sr. in the DC Universe. Why can’t Duhamel be added to the list?
This could be accomplished by either looping him into the DC Universe continuity or putting him in the standalone Batman Epic Crime Saga franchise. The latter seems like a better bet since Two-Face could conceivably be added to a follow-up to 2027’s The Batman: Part II, whether that be Part III or his own TV show, like The Penguin. We still don’t know when the DCU’s Batman will be introduced in The Brave and the Bold, but since it’s expected that will be an older Caped Crusader, the closer similarity in age might work in Josh Duhamel’s favor.
It's just a hypothetical topic for now, but after enjoying Duhmael’s voice work in Batman: The Long Halloween, I’m definitely game to see him bring Two-Face to life for a live action project. Alas, that Tomorrowverse entry isn’t available to stream as of this writing, but you can find many other Batman movies and TV shows on HBO Max.
