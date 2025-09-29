DC's Clayface Co-Star Has Only Good Things To Say About Joining 'The World Of Gotham,' And Reveals A Nifty BTS Connection

When we’ll meet the DC Universe’s Batman in The Brave and the Bold remains up in the air, but one of the Caped Crusader’s villains has his own upcoming DC movie arriving in a little under a year. Clayface began filming at the end of August, with Tom Rhys Harries playing the titular character and The Social Network’s Max Minghella being on of his co-stars. Minghella has now shared his positive words about joining “the world of Gotham” and the interesting way he’s connected to one of the behind-the-scenes talents.

Minghella is making the press rounds talking about Shell, the 2025 movie he directed and features his The Handmaid’s Tale co-star Elisabeth Moss. But while chatting with ComicBookMovie’s Josh Wilding about the body horror flick, Minghella spent some time discussing his experience on Clayface, starting with the following:

I'm really enjoying working on the movie. It's a tremendous collection of people making it. James Watkins is directing it. I've been a fan of his forever. He did a film called Eden Lake, and that was a movie that really affected me for quite a while when I first saw it. Hossein Amini is doing a pass on the script, who I actually produced a movie with and directed many years ago. We have a very personal connection.

It’s cool that Max Minghella already has a prior connection with Hossein Amini, who was tapped to tweaks to the Clayface script. The DC movie originated from the mind of horror heavyweight Mike Flanagan, who pitched Clayface back in March 2023. However, because Flanagan’s been busy working on the Carrie miniseries and The Exorcist reboot, that resulted in Amini being tapped for polishing the script and Speak No Evil’s James Watkins being hired to direct.

Max Minghella’s kind words didn’t end there, as he mentioned one more person who handling a key aspect of the Clayface creative process off-camera, saying:

Rob Hardy is shooting it, and he's an extraordinary cinematographer who I've long admired. To get to play with these amazing people in the world of Gotham is very fun.

This upcoming superhero movie will mark Clayface’s live-action theatrical debut, although the character has previously been depicted on live-action TV shows like Birds of Prey, Gotham and Pennyworth. Tom Rhys Harries is playing the Matt Hagen incarnation, who in this continuity is an actor that gets his face disfigured by a gangster. Desperate to fix it, Hagen turns to a “fringe” scientist, played by Naomi Ackie, who turns his body into clay. Max Minghella is playing a Gotham City police detective who’s dating Jackie’s character, and Eddie Marsan has also been cast in an undisclosed role.

Clayface arrives in theaters on September 11, 2026, a little over two months after the release of Supergirl. In the meantime, you’re welcome to revisit Max Minghella’s work on The Handmaid’s Tale with your Hulu subscription, or check out Shell starting on October 3.