Fans Keep Sharing The Resurfaced Video Of Jason Momoa Admitting He Thought He Was Going To Play Lobo In The DCU When He Landed Aquaman

The recent release of the Supergirl trailer is getting fans excited for the new film. Not only is this because it will mark the first movie based on the character since 1984, but it will also bring Jason Momoa back into the fold of the DC Universe, but in an entirely different role. He’ll be playing intergalactic mercenary Lobo rather than Aquaman, which, as the man once said, is the role he always thought he was playing at the beginning.

Jason Momoa Thought He Would Play Lobo Before He Played Aquaman

Back in 2023, alongside the release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the swan song of the previous DC Extended Universe, Jason Momoa spoke openly about his belief that when he was originally called in to talk about appearing in the franchise, he would be playing Lobo. Now, with our first look at Lobo in the Supergirl trailer, the video is making the rounds again, getting reposted nearly everywhere because now Momoa as Lobo is real. If you haven’t seen it yet, check it out below (via Fandango).

Momoa explains that after auditioning for the role of Batman in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, he was called in to talk to Warner Bros. Since Ben Affleck had already been announced as the Caped Crusader he assumed they wanted him to play the villain, and since, as Momoa himself points out, he looks absolutely right to play Lobo, he assumed that was the deal.

He admits he didn’t think playing Aquaman was the right role for him, but once it was explained to him, he bought in. Aquaman would cameo in Dawn of Justice before appearing in Justice League and two Aquaman movies, the first of which is still the highest-grossing DC movie ever made.

“They Called”

Jason Momoa said in the above video that if he were ever asked to play Lobo, he would be there. It wasn’t even very long after James Gunn and Peter Safran were officially announced as the new co-heads of DC Studios that Momoa posted a cryptic video that indicated that he’d had a meeting with them, and the result was something very exciting. A year ago, it was confirmed that the actor would be playing Lobo in Supergirl.

It’s not surprising that so many people are resharing this video right now. It’s not uncommon for fans to decide that a particular actor would be perfect for a certain role, or for the actor themself to talk about wanting to play a particular character. It is, however, somewhat rare for it to actually happen. Jason Momoa is clearly excited to be playing the role he always thought he’d have. We’ll get to see how well it works when Supergirl hits theaters next summer.