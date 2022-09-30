Black Adam Tickets Are On Sale, See The Superpowered Way The Rock Celebrated

The wait for Dwayne Johnson to play Black Adam has been long, stretching back to even before the DC Extended Universe was conceived. But in a little under a month, the wait will finally be over, as Black Adam is next on the slate of upcoming DC movies. As is usually the case with high-profile movies like this, advanced tickets for Black Adam are now on sale, and The Rock celebrated this in a superpowered way.

Because Shazam! Fury of the Gods was moved to March 2023, Black Adam will now be the last DC offering among the 2022 movie releases. But there’s a lot being packed into this latest DCEU entry, and now that the folks especially eager to see Black Adam can secure their tickets ahead of time, Dwayne Johnson took to his social media channels, including Instagram, to commemorate this with some of his DC character’s trademark lightning, as you’ll see below:

Along with boasting powers like super strength, super speed, flight and invulnerability, Black Adam can conjure magical lightning, so it’s only appropriate that Dwayne Johnson pulled off this own feat to celebrate tickets for the Black Adam movie going on sale… or at least look like he did. And while I mentioned earlier it’s been since the late 2000s that Johnson has been associated with Black Adam, he was officially confirmed to be playing the character in the DCEU back in late 2014. So yes, after nearly a decade-long wait, partially extended by the release date being pushed back nearly a year, we’re just weeks away from Johnson his live-action superhero movie debut.

Black Adam’s theatrical release follows three months after the arrival of DC League of Super-Pets, which can now be streamed with an HBO Max subscription and starred Dwayne Johnson as Krypto the Superdog and some other characters. Black Adam spins out of the events of 2019’s Shazam!, which briefly teased the Kahndaqian antihero. While Black Adam will not see Zachary Levi showing up as the World’s Mightiest Mortal, the eponymous protagonist will have his hands full dealing with the Justice Society of America, which consists of Pierce Brosnan’s Doctor Fate, Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell’s Cyclone and Noah Centineo’s Atom Smasher.

Behind the scenes, Jaume Collet-Serra, who previously worked with Dwayne Johnson on Jungle Cruise, directed Black Adam, and Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani all worked on the script. This is the 11th DCEU movie, arriving over a year after The Suicide Squad (remember that The Batman, which came out in March, takes place in other universe). Ahead of the wide release, Black Adam will premiere in Mexico City on October 3.

The general public will be able to see Black Adam starting on October 21, but once more for good measure, you’re welcome to buy your tickets for a screening now. Naturally we’ll keep you apprised of any updates of Dwayne Johnson’s future as the title character.