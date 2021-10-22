Black Adam: What Pierce Brosnan Brings To Dr. Fate, According To The Producer
By Corey Chichizola last updated
007 is joining the DCEU.
The DC Extended Universe has been consistently releasing director-driven projects over the past few years. One of the highly anticipated movies that’s finally coming together is Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam movie, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. And one producer recently explained what Pierce Brosnan brings to his role as Dr. Fate.
While Black Adam will feature The Rock as the title character, he’s not the only superpowered character in the upcoming blockbuster. He’ll be facing off against the Justice Society of America, including Pierce Brosnan’s Dr. Fate. Producer Hira Garcia spoke to how the James Bond icon played the DC hero, saying:
Well, there you have it. Pierce Brosnan is a household name all around the world, in no small part due to his tenure playing 007. But he’s an accomplished actor for a reason, and will seemingly bring a strong presence to his role in Black Adam. Let’s just hope he makes it out of his battle with Dwayne Johnson’s villain alive.
Hiram Garcia’s comments to Illuminerdi helps to peel back the curtain on the mysterious production of Black Adam. The DC blockbuster wrapped principal photography over the summer, after many years in development hell. While fans are eager to see Dwayne Johnson’s character in action, the members of the JSA like Pierce Brosnan's Dr. Fate should each offer something unique to Jaume Collet-Serra’s DC debut.
The contents of Black Adam are still being guarded by those involved in the upcoming DC flick, so there’s not a ton of information about Dr. Fate as a character. But clearly Pierce Brosnan brought something great to the role, and the set in general. And younger cast members like heartthrob Noah Centineo may have gotten a new mentor as well.
The first limited footage from Black Adam recently arrived at the DC Fandome virtual event, to the joy of the fans. It certainly looks like Dwayne Johnson’s villain is going to be taking no prisoners, as he savagely murders some henchmen. Luckily the JSA has their own powers, and I can’t wait to see how the comic book action plays out on the big screen.
In Black Adam the Justice Society of America is made up of a team of four heroes. Pierce Brosnan’s Dr. Fate is a master of magic, while Atom-Smasher and Hawkman (Noeh Centineo and Aldis Hudge) bring the muscle. Quintessa Swindell will play Cyclone, who controls the power of wind.
Black Adam is currently expected to arrive in theaters on July 29th, 2022. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.