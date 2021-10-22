Black Adam: What Pierce Brosnan Brings To Dr. Fate, According To The Producer

The DC Extended Universe has been consistently releasing director-driven projects over the past few years. One of the highly anticipated movies that’s finally coming together is Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam movie, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. And one producer recently explained what Pierce Brosnan brings to his role as Dr. Fate.

While Black Adam will feature The Rock as the title character , he’s not the only superpowered character in the upcoming blockbuster. He’ll be facing off against the Justice Society of America, including Pierce Brosnan’s Dr. Fate. Producer Hira Garcia spoke to how the James Bond icon played the DC hero, saying:

He has such a command of just presence on screen I think the minute he goes on there. And seeing him with all of our young actors as well, it’s so fun to see them just hang with him, get to know him. They all became such close friends on this process and were hanging so much offset on downtime. And you could feel that energy and that chemistry when they were on screen. He was such a dream casting.

Well, there you have it. Pierce Brosnan is a household name all around the world, in no small part due to his tenure playing 007. But he’s an accomplished actor for a reason, and will seemingly bring a strong presence to his role in Black Adam. Let’s just hope he makes it out of his battle with Dwayne Johnson’s villain alive.

Hiram Garcia’s comments to Illuminerdi helps to peel back the curtain on the mysterious production of Black Adam. The DC blockbuster wrapped principal photography over the summer, after many years in development hell. While fans are eager to see Dwayne Johnson’s character in action, the members of the JSA like Pierce Brosnan's Dr. Fate should each offer something unique to Jaume Collet-Serra’s DC debut.

The contents of Black Adam are still being guarded by those involved in the upcoming DC flick, so there’s not a ton of information about Dr. Fate as a character. But clearly Pierce Brosnan brought something great to the role, and the set in general. And younger cast members like heartthrob Noah Centineo may have gotten a new mentor as well.

The first limited footage from Black Adam recently arrived at the DC Fandome virtual event, to the joy of the fans. It certainly looks like Dwayne Johnson’s villain is going to be taking no prisoners, as he savagely murders some henchmen. Luckily the JSA has their own powers , and I can’t wait to see how the comic book action plays out on the big screen.

In Black Adam the Justice Society of America is made up of a team of four heroes. Pierce Brosnan’s Dr. Fate is a master of magic, while Atom-Smasher and Hawkman (Noeh Centineo and Aldis Hudge) bring the muscle. Quintessa Swindell will play Cyclone, who controls the power of wind.