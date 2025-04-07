Channing Tatum Makes A Point About Superheroes I’d Love To See More Movies Explore: ‘Why Can’t I Just Be Fat, And Eat Cheetos And Blow Up Buildings?’

Channing Tatum’s appearance as Gambit was a highlight of Deadpool & Wolverine and so, of course, those fans were quite excited when it was revealed that Tatum would join the cast of Avengers: Doomsday. The actor isn’t giving away any details about his role in the new film, yet he is wondering why he needs to stay in shape for the upcoming Marvel movie. And, to be honest, I really get where he's coming from.

The 44-year-old actor recently spoke with ET, which went looking for details about Avengers: Doomsday. Tatum played coy, not even fully admitting he’d be in the film, just claiming he’d have a chair to watch the production. When it was pointed out that he’s been staying in “Marvel shape,” Tatum questioned why that’s even a thing, saying…

What’s funny about Marvel shape is, like, we got superpowers. You know, like, why do we need to have abs? I’ve always wanted to talk to these artists. I’m like, ‘yo, they got superpowers. You can make things blow up. Why do I need to look like this?’ Why can’t I just be fat and, like, eat Cheetos and blow up buildings?

The man has a fair point. While there are some superheroes for whom staying in shape would be important, for somebody like Gambit, that’s not really the case. His ability to blow stuff up is not contingent on his physical body.

Marvel has had some fun with this very idea. It gave us "Fat Thor" in Avengers: Endgame. In the film, the Asgardian god decided to let himself go but was still capable of going head to head with Thanos at the end of the film. Honestly, it might be fun to see more superheroes who decide they don’t actually need to hit the gym.

Even with Thor, his latest solo film, Love and Thunder saw him getting back into shape. But it’s unclear if that was even necessary. When you’re a literal god do you get winded faster if you’re fighting supervillains and not in shape? Captain America got his abs, thanks to the super soldier serum, but the movies have still shown Steve Rogers working out. Did he even need to do that?

Considering that Channing Tatum’s character in Avengers: Doomsday might not even be the same version of Gambit that we saw in Deadpool & Wolverine, perhaps there’s an argument to be made that this one won’t be in quite the same shape. Maybe this version of Gambit really likes Cheetos.

We have a little over a year until the Avengers: Doomsday release date and the chance to see the return of Channing Tatum to the MCU. It seems a pretty safe bet he’ll be in “Marvel shape” but, hopefully, he'll be able to spend more time on the couch after it's all over.