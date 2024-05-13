Chris Pratt Thinks He Can Appear In The MCU And DCU, And Given How He Gets So Many Roles, I Believe Him

When Chris Pratt was first cast as Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy, the decision was a bit surprising. The actor, best known at the time for Parks & Recreation, wasn’t thought of as the lead in a major tentpole action franchise. And yet, today Pratt is the king of the franchise. So when the actor was recently asked about leading a movie in the new DCU alongside his role as Star-Lord, Pratt had a perhaps unsurprising reaction. Why not?

While there have been the occasional actors who have appeared in both MCU and recent DC movies, we have generally seen actors cast in big roles in one franchise limited to that side of the fence. But with former Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn now running the show over at DC Films, the idea that some of Gunn’s favorite actors, like Pratt, could get cast in upcoming DC movies is very real. Speaking with ComicBook.com, Pratt himself is very open to the idea, and he thinks he can do it. Pratt said…

Well, it probably make more sense that I would be Star-Lord again. But anything is possible, and especially with James over at DC. Maybe there's something that would be right over there. Maybe both. How about both? Let's do both. I think it's 100% both.

We do fully expect Chris Pratt to be Star-Lord again. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’s post-credits scene assured as “Star-Lord will return” though exactly when and how that will happen is unclear. In many cases, this would make an appearance in the DCU seem less likely, but Chris Pratt is no normal case.

Since being cast in the first Guardians Chris Pratt has become part of multiple major franchises. He starred in three Jurassic World movies and has been an even bigger force in animation. He voiced the lead character in a pair of LEGO movies and he was Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Later this month he’ll also be Garfield in The Garfield Movie.

Add to this the fact that James Gunn is a director who often casts people he already knows he likes to work with, like Michael Rooker and Nathan Fillion, and the possibility of Pratt adding a DC movie to his resume certainly seems possible. Everybody seems to like working with Gunn. Dave Bautista has also expressed a willingness to work with Gunn again on a DC project.

At the very least you can't discount the possibility that Pratt could get such a role. No part is safe from Chris Pratt. If he can play a Marvel Comics hero and also be Mario and Garfield, then we have to believe that a DC role could happen, unless there's something in his current MCU contract that prevents it.

Of course for the most part Gunn won’t be directing these films, simply producing, so while he will likely be involved in casting he won’t necessarily be doing the casting. As far as we know Pratt isn’t part of Gunn’s Superman movie cast, and we don’t know what Gunn’s directing plans are after that’s done. And if it happens that Chris Pratt joins the DCU, nobody will be too surprised.