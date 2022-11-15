DCEU Boss James Gunn Is Seemingly Teasing A Hero He Wants To Bring To Life, And Sign Me Up

While some moviegoers are concerned about “superhero fatigue” the comic book genre continues to be a powerful force in the entertainment industry. Fans were thrilled when it was revealed that Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn would be taking on a leadership role in the DCEU as co-CEO alongside Peter Safran . Gunn is seemingly already teasing a DC hero he wants to bring to life, and sign me up.

Following the disappointing release of Justice League’s theatrical cut, the DC Extended Universe largely pivoted away from crossovers, and instead focused on director-focused movies. But that’s changed recently, thanks to thrilling cameos in Peacemaker and Henry Cavill’s return as Superman in Black Adam. James Gunn seems like the perfect filmmaker to help add more connectivity and direction to the shared universe, and he recently tweeted out a photo of the DC hero Mister Terrific. Does that mean we should expect the super intelligent character to be brought into the DCEU? Check out the image below:

pic.twitter.com/FnevhW1bhaNovember 15, 2022 See more

Do you hear that sound? It’s various DC superfans cheering in unison. Because while certain characters like Batman and Superman have been adapted for film a number of times throughout the years, there are many underrated heroes that have been kept in the sidelines. Mister Terrific is certainly in that category, so we’ll have to see if/when James Gunn utilizes him in the DCEU. Hopefully we get more information sooner rather as he gets used to his new gig at the studio .

The above tweet was shared to James Gunn’s 1.3 million followers on Twitter, and is sure to quickly break the internet. DC fans shared their excitement in the comments, as no one really expected a character like Mister Terrific to get his time to shine– especially with so many more beloved DC heroes and villains still yet to debut in the shared universe. But given Gunn’s work on Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad, it’s clear that he has a penchant for bringing lesser known characters to life to great success.

Mister Terrific is a mantle held by a few characters in DC comics, but James Gunn specifically shared an image of Michael Holt. He’s known as the third-smartest man on Earth. He uses his T-Spheres as his main superheroic ability, which are used in combat as well as for scientific purposes. It remains to be seen where the might pop up, but Gunn’s tweet seemingly hints at his impending arrival.

While Mister Terrific hasn’t made his way into the DC movies, he’s shown up a few times throughout the years. In animation we saw the hero in Justice League Unlimited and Justice League Action. He also appeared in Arrow, played by actor Echo Kellum. We’ll just have to see if he ends up in a movie or TV show in the DCEU.