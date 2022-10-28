Henry Cavill Comments On The Superman Theme That Was Chosen For His Black Adam Cameo

After his fight-turned-team-up with the Justice Society of America was finished, Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam met with a certain Kryptonian superhero. The Black Adam end-credits scene showed Henry Cavill’s Superman paying a visit to Kahndaq to have a chat with the Man in Black, only rather his DCEU return being accompanied by Hans Zimmer’s theme music from Man of Steel, the latest entry in the DC movies library used theme that John William composed for Superman: The Movie. A week after Black Adam premiered, Cavill has shared his take on this unique choice of music.

CinemaBlend’s own Sean O’Connell had the opportunity to speak with Henry Cavill on behalf of Enola Holmes 2, with Netflix subscribers being able to see the actor reprising Sherlock Holmes opposite Millie Bobby Brown’s title character starting November 4. As the interview neared its end, Sean asked Cavill what it meant to him to have John Williams’ Superman theme play during his Black Adam appearance, and Cavill answered:

John Williams’ theme song is obviously incredibly important to the character. It’s something which resonates with the character and everything time I think anyone in the world hears that, I think a large portion of the world who hears that will recognize it immediately as Superman and feel a certain way about it, and I do think it’s wonderful.

Superman has been a pop culture icon for nearly the entirety of his existence, and there’s no question that Superman: The Movie is one of his most well-known appearances. John Williams’ score is among the many reasons the 1978 movie is still cherished to this day, and as Henry Cavill mentioned, a lot of people in the world will instantly think of the Man of Steel when hearing the triumphant theme’s notes. So although Black Adam takes place in the DCEU, Cavill was fine with this music from a different Superman continuity being included (plus this isn’t the first time a DCEU movie has done this).

However, Henry Cavill also gave Hans Zimmer a shoutout for his stellar composing work on Man of Steel, saying the following words about how that particular Superman theme holds a special place in his heart:

But at the same time, equally so, I think Hans Zimmer’s Man of Steel score was just as wonderful. I have incredibly powerful feelings about that because I remember watching the trailer, the first teasers come out, and I was sitting there with my friend and we were both so excited about it and the way the score plays. Both are incredibly powerful in their own way and both are just as iconic for the character. It was just such a pleasure to be back in the suit, whether it be John Williams or whether it be Hans Zimmer, they’re both extraordinary, extraordinary artists.

Black Adam marked Henry Cavill’s return to Superman after five years away from the role, and this isn’t the last we’ll see of him in the cape. Earlier this week, Cavill said on social media that what audiences saw in Black Adam is just “just a very small taste of things to come,” adding a few days later that the DC Comics superhero has a “bright future” ahead of him. It’s also been reported that Warner Bros. is looking to spotlight Superman again in a Man of Steel sequel, and Dwayne Johnson has also promised there will come a day when Black Adam and Superman fight on the big screen. The question is, wherever we next see Superman, will we be back to the original Hans Zimmer theme being used, or is WB willing to break out the John Williams theme again?

Once that answer comes, we’ll let you know. Until then, learn what other upcoming DC movies are slated and read our thoughts on what Henry Cavill’s Superman return probably means for his James Bond chances.