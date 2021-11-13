Deadpool Actor Has A Killer Idea To Bring Peter Back For Ryan Reynolds’ Sequel

Long live the X-Force? In 2018’s Deadpool 2, Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson put together his own team of super-powered teammates that included Zazie Beetz’s Domino, Lewis Tan’s Shatterstar, Bill Skarsgård’s Zeitgeist, Brad Pitt’s Vanisher and, of course, Rob Delaney’s Peter. Just about all of them died on their first mission, but as we await the return of the Merc with a Mouth, how could Sugar Bear enter the MCU?

Rob Delaney is promoting his latest movie Home Sweet Home Alone, which offered up the opportunity for the actor to speak about his fan-favorite character Peter. He offered up his own ideas about how he’d like to see the Deadpool 2 character return, saying:

I know at the end of Deadpool 2 he asked if he can get Domino's email address, so I think it might be funny to see him pursuing Domino quite earnestly, but with no skills at all to try and woo her. So that would be pretty funny and I think given a real challenge by Deadpool, if he really had to go take out a bad guy or something because say Deadpool had eaten some bad shrimp earlier. I think too see Peter and some genuine danger and also a little bit of romance, I think I'm just saying, you know what everybody else wants.

While speaking to Comicbook.com , the actor, also known for his role in Catastrophe, shared his great idea mapped out for Peter. He reminded folks that at the end of the previous movie, Peter asks for Domino’s email address, and he thinks it’d be fun to see him actually follow up with her over the internet. Peter is a hilarious character who serves as a great foil to the rest of the superhero things happening around him, so I know I will absolutely watch more of his misadventures.

It’s been over three years now since the last Deadpool movie came out. Considering the character was handed over to Disney and Ryan Reynolds has been hard at work on a number of other massive projects such as 6 Underground, Free Guy and Red Notice (just to name a few), the gap is understandable. The most recent update on what’s next for Deadpool 3 is a script currently in the works from Bob’s Burgers writers Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, alongside Ryan Reynolds, of course.

Kevin Feige confirmed over the summer that Deadpool 3 could very well begin filming sometime next year and while the movie has not been given a place in the MCU slate, the company internally has a production window in mind. It’ll be a different experience for audiences surely because Wade Wilson for the first time will be among the rest of the MCU.

The X-Force was certainly a rag-tag group in Deadpool 2, but the personality that came with that sequence, including with Rob Delaney’s Peter, only made the movie better. It would be hilarious to see him back in a Deadpool movie as Rob Delaney pitched. Until then, Delaney’s Home Alone movie is streaming on Disney+, and Reynolds’ latest action film, Red Notice, is over on Netflix.