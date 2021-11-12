Red Notice: How To Watch The Movie On Streaming

The day has finally come, and you can now watch Red Notice streaming. That’s right, with only a few clicks (and a subscription to a certain streaming service), you can take in all of the intense action of the new crime comedy-thriller featuring Dwayne Johnson’s FBI profiler teaming up with two of the most-wanted criminals, played by Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, following a high-profile heist. Below is a quick rundown on how you can watch one of the most highly anticipated movies from the comfort of your home, or in theaters on the biggest screen possible, as well as what you can expect from Red Notice.

How To Watch Red Notice Streaming

If you want to sit back, relax, and watch as the Red Notice cast attempts to get to the bottom of an international criminal conspiracy and manhunt, all you have to do is open Netflix on your preferred streaming device. Since Red Notice is arguably one of the biggest 2021 Netflix movies, the film is splashed all over the platform’s homepage, making it practically impossible to miss. But, if you want to make it even easier for you and your viewing party to check out the ultra-expensive, thrilling crime comedy, just click on the link down below and you’ll be watching in no time.

Stream Red Notice on Netflix.

Will Red Notice Be Released Theatrically?

But, what if you want to see former Fast and Furious franchise stars Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds (remember, he popped up in Hobbs and Shaw) on the big screen once more? Well, depending on where you live, Red Notice might be showing at your local theater, or at least one nearby, as Netflix gave the movie a limited theatrical release one week before its November 12 streaming debut, according to Deadline. This is similar to what the platform did with the release of Army of the Dead in the spring of 2021 just before Zack Snyder’s zombie heist movie was available to stream. If you want to know if Red Notice is playing near you, check out the movie’s Fandango page for all the details.

Not Sold On Red Notice? Check Out What CinemaBlend Said About The Movie

If you still are not sold on Red Notice with all its action and an electric trio of Hollywood A-listers, take a look at what CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell had to say about the movie he described as being “a slick and funny thriller.” In his glowing review of Rawson Marshall Thuber’s latest action film, which he gave 4 out of 5 stars, O’Connell compared Red Notice to some of the biggest treasure hunt movies, both in recent memory and of all time, saying:

Everything about Red Notice looks ridiculously good, starting with the cast. [Ryan] Reynolds, [Dwayne] Johnson and [Gal] Gadot are more than actors in this film. They are Movie Stars, polished to perfection and guided through a delightfully twisty and ridiculously fun treasure hunt that calls to mind the best elements of National Treasure, Jungle Cruise, and yes, the Indiana Jones franchise. Hallowed ground, without question, but Red Notice earns the right to stick its pin in the vicinity of Raiders of the Lost Ark on the massive map of Hollywood classics.

And if a comparison to Raiders of the Lost Ark isn’t enough to sell you on Red Notice then nothing else will.

Red Notice is currently streaming on Netflix. If you want to see what else is coming to theaters and streaming services the final weeks of the year, check out CinemaBlend’s 2021 movies schedule.