Dwayne Johnson Responds To DC Super-Pets’ Audience And Critical Praise

As early box office results rolled in yesterday morning, the numbers showed that Jared Stern's DC League of Super-Pets didn't exactly have a particularly amazing opening weekend. While the animated film was able to stake a claim to being the new number one movie in the United States and Canada, it didn't perform quite up to expectations generated from the production's budget.

There is a silver lining, though, and that's the fact that those who have seen DC League of Super-Pets seem to appreciate its quality – and star Dwayne Johnson has extended a thank you to both critics and audiences for their praise of the work.

DC League of Super-Pets has received a majority of positive remarks from critics and audiences on review aggregate Rotten Tomatoes, and has received an "A-" grade from movie-goers who participated in the CinemaScore survey this past weekend. In response to the stats, Dwayne Johnson took to his personal Instagram page and posted this thank you message:

The Rotten Tomatoes critics score isn't quite as high as the audience score – 72 percent versus 88 percent – but praise from nearly three-quarters of professional reviewers isn't too shabby. DC League Of Super-Pets isn't being hailed as one of the best movies of the year, but it is appealing to a lot of people including CinemaBlend's own Dirk Libbey. In his 3.5 star review of the film, he specifically praises the performances by stars Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, writing that their respective roles fit them "perfectly" and that the duo "can play off each other just as well in animation" as they do in their live-action collaborations.

Dwayne Johnson's gratefulness tour didn't stop with that Instagram post either. The actor/producer also took to his Twitter account to further emphasize the CinemaScore grade – noting that an "A-" would have definitely raised his GPA back when he was in school:

Ahhh a beautiful A- from our audience. THANK YOU to all the families and so happy you loved our #SuperPets For the record, I only received an A throughout my scholastic career just ONCE.In college. Miami. Political Science. Go figure 🇺🇸🤓💪🏾 https://t.co/62TjWnJumaJuly 30, 2022 See more

Hopefully these positive DC vibes will continue through the rest of 2022, as Dwayne Johnson's work within the beloved franchise is far from over. In just a couple months audiences will get to see the star as the titular lead in his own comic book blockbuster, namely Jaume Collet-Serra's Black Adam. The film is one of two upcoming DC movies arriving in what remains of the year, the other being David F. Sandberg's Shazam! Fury Of The Gods – and there is a lot of expectation for some amount of crossover between the two projects.

Stay tuned for more news about Black Adam, and keep track of all of The Rock's forthcoming projects with our Upcoming Dwayne Johnson Movies guide.