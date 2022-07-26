DC League of Super-Pets Reviews Have Arrived, Check Out What Critics Are Saying About Dwayne Johnson's Animated Movie

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart have proven to be quite the comedic duo on the big screen. If their two Jumanji movies and Central Intelligence didn’t sell you on their teamwork, their hilarious tortilla-slapping hijinks leading up to their latest project together definitely will. The pair have reunited for the animated DC League of Super-Pets , where Johnson voices Superman’s dog Krypto, and Hart lends his voice as Batman’s dog Ace. Critics have seen this superhero comedy, so let’s see if this is one we should be running to theaters for.

Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson are joined in the PG-rated super-pet comedy by a cast of icons that includes Kate McKinnon, Natasha Lyonne, Keanu Reeves and many more. Let’s see what the reviews have to say about the film ahead of its July 29 theatrical release, starting, of course, with our own CinemaBlend review of DC League of Super-Pets . Dirk Libbey rates the movie 3.5 stars out of 5, saying longtime fans will appreciate the humor regarding the classic characters, but it works just as well as an introduction to the DC Universe for younger fans. He says:

In the end, DC League of Super-Pets certainly doesn’t break any new ground when it comes to family films, but it’s a movie that will entertain most fans with a few laughs. It’s hard to look at any movie with a superhero element and not wonder if there will be a franchise in the future. If this is the first entry in the Super-Pets cinematic universe, that certainly wouldn’t be the worst thing at the theater.

Valerie Complex of Deadline finds a nice balance of comedy and drama, with the characters tugging at the heartstrings with their stories of life and love. Kevin Hart gives an appropriately subdued performance that complements Dwayne Johnson’s laid back style, but Kate McKinnon is the true star as villainous guinea pig Lulu. In the words of this critic:

DC animation has always been miles ahead of its live-action content, and the League of Super-Pets has earned the right to sit amongst the best DC offers. It’s sharply written, the voice-over work is exceptional because of the film’s talented cast, and the villain is honestly one of the best in the DC cinematic universe so far. The story has something for everyone. Young children, as well as adults, will enjoy it.

Siddhant Adlakha of IGN , however, doesn’t necessarily agree, arguing that the cast doesn’t do its characters justice. Dwayne Johnson tends to be very monotone, and John Krasinski lacks kindness and charm as Superman, the critics says, rating the film an “Okay” 6 out of 10. While the references poking fun at DC lore are often worth a chuckle, other comedic moments grow stale pretty quickly, this review says:

DC League of Super-Pets may have thoughtful filmmaking on its side, but what it doesn’t have is a voice cast that can lend life and personality to its characters. The superpowered pets end up with the short end of the stick; neither are their stories as rich as the movie hopes, nor are they ever truly funny beyond a few fleeting comic references.

Richard Trenholm of CNET says DC League of Super-Pets is colorful and silly for the kids but still self-aware enough for grown-ups to laugh along. Like other critics, this review acknowledges no new ground really being broken in the genre:

It's breezy stuff, but while the idea is entertainingly goofy, Super-Pets rarely rises to the sort of imaginatively surreal humor that would lift it out of familiar superhero parody. But toe-tapping needle drops, a few bursts of nonthreatening action and plenty of quips amble past. Jokes for the parents take the form of knowing winks to earlier DC movies, like a sing-along to the classic Superman theme or a meta reference to the Dark Knight trilogy, but it's cheerfully wholesome and good-natured enough for younger kids.

Ian Spelling of AV Club grades the movie a B+, and while this review is very complimentary of the film, the critic provides some considerations for parents of younger or more sensitive children:

As terrific as DC League Of Super-Pets is, its plentiful explosions are loud and violent—not to mention they depict the destruction of buildings that innocent bystanders presumably live and work inside. And at one point, a villain nearly chokes a beloved Super-Pet to death by twisting a metal pipe around its neck. These are considerations more important for audience members with young companions, but for anyone who understands that it’s just make-believe, DC League Of Super-Pets offers a barking good time at the movies.