DC League of Super-Pets Reviews Have Arrived, Check Out What Critics Are Saying About Dwayne Johnson's Animated Movie
Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart have reunited for the superhero animated comedy DC League of Super-Pets. See what critics are saying.
Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart have proven to be quite the comedic duo on the big screen. If their two Jumanji movies and Central Intelligence didn’t sell you on their teamwork, their hilarious tortilla-slapping hijinks leading up to their latest project together definitely will. The pair have reunited for the animated DC League of Super-Pets, where Johnson voices Superman’s dog Krypto, and Hart lends his voice as Batman’s dog Ace. Critics have seen this superhero comedy, so let’s see if this is one we should be running to theaters for.
Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson are joined in the PG-rated super-pet comedy by a cast of icons that includes Kate McKinnon, Natasha Lyonne, Keanu Reeves and many more. Let’s see what the reviews have to say about the film ahead of its July 29 theatrical release, starting, of course, with our own CinemaBlend review of DC League of Super-Pets. Dirk Libbey rates the movie 3.5 stars out of 5, saying longtime fans will appreciate the humor regarding the classic characters, but it works just as well as an introduction to the DC Universe for younger fans. He says:
Valerie Complex of Deadline finds a nice balance of comedy and drama, with the characters tugging at the heartstrings with their stories of life and love. Kevin Hart gives an appropriately subdued performance that complements Dwayne Johnson’s laid back style, but Kate McKinnon is the true star as villainous guinea pig Lulu. In the words of this critic:
Siddhant Adlakha of IGN, however, doesn’t necessarily agree, arguing that the cast doesn’t do its characters justice. Dwayne Johnson tends to be very monotone, and John Krasinski lacks kindness and charm as Superman, the critics says, rating the film an “Okay” 6 out of 10. While the references poking fun at DC lore are often worth a chuckle, other comedic moments grow stale pretty quickly, this review says:
Richard Trenholm of CNET says DC League of Super-Pets is colorful and silly for the kids but still self-aware enough for grown-ups to laugh along. Like other critics, this review acknowledges no new ground really being broken in the genre:
Ian Spelling of AV Club grades the movie a B+, and while this review is very complimentary of the film, the critic provides some considerations for parents of younger or more sensitive children:
If DC League of Super-Pets sounds like a movie your crew would enjoy, you can catch it in theaters starting on Friday, July 29. Amongst Dwayne Johnson’s upcoming projects is another DC film, as the former pro wrestler is set to star in Black Adam in October. Stay up to date on all of the upcoming DC movies, and if you want to watch all the DC movies in order, we can help you out with that too!
