Dwayne Johnson Sends Major Love (And A Black Adam-Centric Challenge) To Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu

Dwayne Johnson is still reaping the benefits of his Netflix blockbuster Red Notice, which has broken numerous records for the streamer. Though he has been enjoying himself in other ways, such as his recent appearance at The People's Choice Awards, where he received the honor of People's Champion. While there, he ran into Simu Liu, who is fresh off of starring as the titular character in Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings. Of course, Johnson is set to make his own debut in the superhero genre next year in Black Adam. So after meeting Liu, The Rock couldn't help but share some love and issue a challenge related to his DC antihero.

Seeing the two stars rub shoulders is cool enough, but the Jumanji star's post was even better. In it, Dwayne Johnson sent out a congratulatory message, along with a photo of his fellow on-screen superhero, saying via his Instagram :

Very happy for your success, @simuliu and great to see you break new ground in our industry … Way to raise the bar with Shang-Chi, my friend! But you’re gonna need a lot more than 10 Rings, my friend… Let me know when you ~ or anyone from Marvel ~ wants to dance with The Man In Black

The Rock's congratulations to Simu Liu on the success he has achieved are certainly sincere. Getting major props from one of the biggest stars in the business is pretty cool, but receiving a superhero challenged by him might be even better. According to the actor, Black Adam is ready to throw down with anyone regardless of whether they're a Marvel or DC character. Here is the original post:

As Black Adam draws closer, Dwayne Johnson has been unable to stop teasing the character's future, which includes a potential clash with Superman . This has caused debates among fans who are itching to finally see the movie. The Rock recently said that the conflict is all but confirmed, but who will be playing Superman is up in the air. Still, he thinks the two characters will meet one day. Johnson and the team behind Black Adam are doing their due diligence to introduce the character in the right way, and it'll be exciting to finally see their efforts play out on the big screen.

The long-awaited superhero film should be a sight to behold, especially since it'll include other super-powered beings. As a matter of fact, a producer recently spoke on the JSA’s dynamic and role in the movie . Fans can expect to see characters like Hawkman, Atom Smasher, and Doctor Fate, played by Pierce Brosnan, who was very popular on the set of the film.

Meanwhile, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings delighted moviegoers and left us with a ton of questions. Thankfully, a sequel was recently confirmed, so we can expect much more from Simu Liu in the MCU as he is now positioned as one of its prime new stars. The Rock may not get his showdown with Shang Chi anytime soon, but that won’t stop him (and possibly fans) from hoping that the two characters cross paths someday.