Gal Gadot, The Rock And Ryan Reynolds’ Red Notice Is Even More Popular On Netflix Than We Thought

There’s no question that Gal Gadot, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Ryan Reynolds are some of the world’s most popular movie stars. So it stood to reason that a movie starring these three would collect a lot of eyes, and that’s just what’s happened with Netflix’s Red Notice. The action comedy premiered on the streaming service on November 12, and many subscribers didn’t waste time clicking play. As it turns out though, Red Notice is an even more popular Netflix offering than initially believed.

During its first 10 days of availability on Netflix, Red Notice reportedly clocked in 277.9 million hours, according to Deadline. That means it’s the second most-watched Netflix movie of all time, trailing only behind the Sandra Bullock-led Bird Box, which came out in December 2018. Since that horror movie has 282 million hours clocked, it shouldn’t take long for Red Notice to knock it from the #1 spot. Among the Netflix movies that Red Notice soared past include Extraction, The Irishman and The Kissing Booth 2.

As if that wasn’t enough to prove how popular Red Notice is, it was also Netflix’s #1 movie from November 15-21, logging 129.1 million hours and surpassing Vanessa Hudgens’ The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star. So in case it wasn’t already abundantly clear, putting Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds together in a reportedly $200 million-budgeted blockbuster is a recipe for viewing success on Netflix.

While Red Notice is killing when it comes to drawing in viewers, its critical reception is another story. The movie has been met with mixed reviews, with CinemaBlend’s own Sean O’Connell being among its supporters. Awarding it 4 out of 5 stars, he said that Red Notice “ends up being far more fun and exciting than you might expect heading into it.” Obviously you’ll need to judge the movie for yourself to figure out where you land on the critical spectrum, but with the amount of people who are checking out Red Notice, it’s hard to imagine the Netflix brass not at least having conversations right now about making a sequel.

In fact, Dwayne Johnson has teased that there’s “more to come” from the world of Red Notice, and director Rawson Marshall Thurber said that if Red Notice 2 is greenlit, he’d want to shoot two sequels back-to-back. So while nothing’s been made official just yet, it sounds like there’s a strong chance we’ll reunite with Johnson’s John Hartley, Gal Gadot’s Sarah Black and Ryan Reynolds’ Nolan Booth someday. Given how busy these three actors are though, when that would happen remains to be seen.

Rest assured, if Red Notice 2 is officially announced, we here at CinemaBlend will let you know. For now, you can learn what Netflix has left to deliver this month, or learn what’s next month holds in store with our Netflix December 2021 guide.