Black Adam: Sounds Like Pierce Brosnan Was Super Popular On Set
By Corey Chichizola last updated
Just like James Bond, Pierce Brosnan was the life of the party during Black Adam.
The DC Extended Universe is consistently expanding, with the most recent release being The Suicide Squad. One of the most highly anticipated movies coming down the line is Dwayne Johnson’s long-awaited Black Adam movie. And it sounds like Pierce Brosnan was super popular on set while filming as Doctor Fate.
While Black Adam will obviously revolve around The Rock’s title character, the villain will be battling a team of heroes. This includes Pierce Borsnan’s Doctor Fate, who will be part of the Justice Society of America. And it seems he also lead that ensemble off set, as producer Hiram Garcia shared:
Well, that’s just awesome. While Pierce Brosnan has had a long and successful career including his historic tenure as Jamed Bond, he seemingly remains humble. And he quickly established a bond with Black Adam co-stars like Noah Centineo as a result. What a class act.
Hiram Garcia’s comments to ScreenRant show some of the fun that happened off of the set of Black Adam. While the cast and crew likely had to form their own bubble thanks to strict Covid protocols, it seems they made the most of it, including some cast golfing trips. Because who doesn’t want to say they went golfing with James Bond?
It should be interesting to see how this bond formed by Black Adam’s cast ultimately factors into their performances. The personal dynamics of the JSA remain a mystery for the time being, but there will be five very different heroes making up the team. This includes a mixture of powers and ages, with Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman reportedly serving as the leader. As such, it should be fun to see how Pierce Brosnan’s Doctor Fate contributes to the story.
Black Adam wrapped principal photography back in the summer, with fans eager to learn how the post-production period is working out. Dwayne Johnson revealed that the current cut is coming together, with the first footage recently arriving thanks to the DC Fandome event. And it looks like The Rock is going to be thoroughly badass.
Black Adam is currently expected to arrive in theaters on July 29th, 2022. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
