Black Adam: Sounds Like Pierce Brosnan Was Super Popular On Set

The DC Extended Universe is consistently expanding, with the most recent release being The Suicide Squad. One of the most highly anticipated movies coming down the line is Dwayne Johnson’s long-awaited Black Adam movie. And it sounds like Pierce Brosnan was super popular on set while filming as Doctor Fate.

While Black Adam will obviously revolve around The Rock’s title character, the villain will be battling a team of heroes. This includes Pierce Borsnan’s Doctor Fate, who will be part of the Justice Society of America. And it seems he also lead that ensemble off set, as producer Hiram Garcia shared:

And he's so smooth, he delivers some lines in the movie that I remember we were shooting on the day and it's just, nobody could deliver them smoother. As cool as... You're like, ‘That's James Bond. But now he's Dr. Fate.’ And it just elevated the entire cast. And to see our young cast around him and the way he connected and bonded with them, like Quintessa Swindell and Noah Centineo, to see them just hanging with Pierce Brosnan. And they all hung out on the weekends and they were golfing and, Mo Amer, and the way they just were bonding with him and the way he took them under his wing as such a senior statesman of the industry and to be around this young talent and see how seamlessly they got along. It's just a testament to him, what a good person he was, and to how well our cast got along. And I think that chemistry really starts to show on set when you watch how they performed together.

Well, that’s just awesome. While Pierce Brosnan has had a long and successful career including his historic tenure as Jamed Bond, he seemingly remains humble. And he quickly established a bond with Black Adam co-stars like Noah Centineo as a result. What a class act.

Hiram Garcia’s comments to ScreenRant show some of the fun that happened off of the set of Black Adam. While the cast and crew likely had to form their own bubble thanks to strict Covid protocols, it seems they made the most of it, including some cast golfing trips. Because who doesn’t want to say they went golfing with James Bond?

It should be interesting to see how this bond formed by Black Adam’s cast ultimately factors into their performances. The personal dynamics of the JSA remain a mystery for the time being, but there will be five very different heroes making up the team. This includes a mixture of powers and ages, with Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman reportedly serving as the leader. As such, it should be fun to see how Pierce Brosnan’s Doctor Fate contributes to the story.

Black Adam wrapped principal photography back in the summer, with fans eager to learn how the post-production period is working out. Dwayne Johnson revealed that the current cut is coming together, with the first footage recently arriving thanks to the DC Fandome event. And it looks like The Rock is going to be thoroughly badass .