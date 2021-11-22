The DC Extended Universe is back in full swing, with The Suicide Squad hitting theaters over the summer and a number of highly anticipated projects coming down the line. Chief among them is Dwayne Johnson’s long-awaited Black Adam movie. And The Rock can’t stop, won’t stop teasing Black Adam’s crossover with Superman.

In the comics, Black Adam is a massively powerful antihero who can go toe to toe with Superman. As such, both fans and Dwayne Johnson want to see the two characters interact on the big screen -- hopefully with Henry Cavill returning to the role of Clark Kent. He recently shared some comic book panels of the two heroes shaking hands, and put his two cents on it by saying:

I like it. Sorta how I always envisioned it. Except the handshake at the end. Never. Wrong guy.#BlackAdam https://t.co/GKs4RjsYtXNovember 11, 2021 See more

I mean, how can fans not want to see Superman and Black Adam crossing over at this point? It sounds like Dwayne Johnson’s character has the strength and swagger to stand up to the Man of Steel, who otherwise has no real peers in terms on his power level in the DC Extended Universe. But it’s unclear if this pairing will ever actually happen.

The above post comes to us from Dwayne Johnson’s official Twitter , and is only the most recent time he’s addressed the possibility of Black Adam and Superman facing off. While one fan wants to see The Rock’s character shake hands with Henry Cavill’s last son of Krypton, it sounds like their possible meeting won’t be quite as cordial. According to the Jumanji star, you’ve simply got the wrong guy for that.

Dwayne Johnson has been attached to the role of Black Adam for over a decade, so it’s almost hard to believe that the solo flick is finally in the can. The Rock is clearly very connected to his DC counterpart, and has a strong opinion about how he’d interact with other heroes like Superman or Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman . We’ll just have to wait and see how he eventually crosses over with previously established characters in the DCEU.

Smart money says that Zachary Levi’s Shazam is the first DC character that Black Adam will have a crossover with. But first we’ll get The Rock’s solo movie, which will feature an entire team of heroes for the villain to fight against. Specifically, The Justice Society of America including the likes of Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman and Pierce Brosnan’s Doctor Fate. Each hero has their own superpower, which should make for unique action sequences in the highly anticipated blockbuster.

As for Henry Cavill’s future as Superman, it’s currently unclear if/when he’ll ever don the cape again. While the Enola Holmes actor has expressed interest , Warner Bros. seemingly hasn’t moved forward with any projects like Man of Steel 2. Let’s just that changes, and we eventually see Supes and Black Adam throw down on the big screen.