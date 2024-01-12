‘I Was Just Perplexed’: Nicolas Cage Clarifies Feelings On How His Superman Cameo In The Flash Was Handled
A Nicolas Cage-played Superman finally got some time to shine.
In another reality, Nicolas Cage would have gotten to play Superman in the late ‘90s, but in our reality, the Tim Burton-directed Superman Lives ended up being shelved shortly before production was set to begin. However, last year audiences got a taste of what could have been when a de-aged Cage appeared as the Man of Steel in The Flash, just one of the movie’s many big cameos. In recent months though, Cage has directed criticism at how his Superman cameo was shot, but now he’s clarified his feelings on the matter, noting that it boiled down to him feeling “perplexed.”
This came about during an interview with Deadline when Cage said that he “wasn’t angry” about Superman Lives being scrapped over 25 years ago, but rather “confused” because it would be helped by Burton, who’d already shown off his superhero movie chops with Batman and Batman Returns, which both featured Michael Keaton wearing the cape and cowl. Then on the subject of The Flash, the actor stated:
For those who missed out on Nicolas Cage’s earlier Flash-related comments, he shared that when he came in to shoot his cameo, all he was “supposed to do was literally just be standing in an alternate dimension, if you will, and witnessing the destruction of the universe,” and without saying any lines. He had no idea his Superman would be fighting a giant spider, referencing the action set piece that was going to be included in Superman Lives. So when he sat down to watch The Flash, he was surprised to see his character doing that.
Although Nicolas Cage later said that he wished there’d simply been full transparency regarding what his Superman appearance entailed, he went on to say in this new interview that he did like getting to see his version of Superman finally brought to life, although his de-aged self didn’t look convincing enough to him. As he put it:
The Flash actually marked Cage’s second brief Superman outing, as he previously voiced the character in 2018’s Teen Titans Go! to the Movies. Although Superman Lives never got made, a documentary called The Death of "Superman Lives": What Happened? was released in 2015 that explored the doomed production, though Cage was not among the subjects interviewed. As for what the future holds in store for Superman on the big screen, David Corenswet has been selected to play the character in Superman: Legacy, which will be the first movie in the new DC Universe franchise.
Those wishing to revisit The Flash can do so by streaming it with a Max subscription. Nicolas Cage’s latest movie, Dream Scenario, can be purchased or rented on digital platforms, and his offerings on the 2024 movies schedule include Longlegs, Arcadian and The Surfer.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
Most Popular
By Mick Joest
By Mike Reyes
By Riley Utley