Who Will Play The New Superman? Everything We Know About The Future Of The Character

In 2013, seven years after Brandon Routh’s sole cinematic outing as Kal-El/Clark Kent in Superman Returns (he later reprised the role during The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover), Henry Cavill took over Superman duties for Man of Steel, the first movie in the DC Extended Universe. The actor went on to reprise the role in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, both versions of Justice League and briefly in Black Adam, and there was briefly a time where it looked like his DC run was going to continue. Instead, we’re now getting a new Superman for Superman: Legacy, one of several upcoming DC movies that’s officially part of the new DC Universe’s Chapter One slate, which is titled Gods and Monsters.

So who will play the new Superman? That hasn’t been officially decided yet, although there are various details that have been shared about this new version of the character and actors who are reportedly up for the role. But before we get into everything we know about Superman’s future in this bold new era, let’s go over what led to a new Man of Steel coming into the picture.

Henry Cavill's Departure And The Announcement Of A New Superman

Although the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League in early 2021 allowed the public to see the original Justice League scenes Henry Cavill’s shot under the title filmmaker's direction, the fact of the matter is prior to Black Adam, the actor hadn’t put on the costume in more than half a decade. It was unclear if we’d ever see him back in the role, but after Dwayne Johnson’s anti-hero character was done fighting the Justice Society and Sabbac, he came face to face with Cavill’s Superman in the Black Adam mid-credits scene. For years, Johnson teased that there would come a day when these two characters would fight on the big screen, and this scene set the stage for such a conflict.

After Black Adam’s release, Cavill shared on social media that his appearance in the DC movie was “just a very small taste of things to come,” and he said elsewhere that his Superman had a “bright future” ahead of him. However, just two months later, it was announced that Cavill wouldn’t keep playing Superman after all. Instead, the character would once again be rebooted, with this decision coming a little over a month after James Gunn and Peter Safran started running DC Studios. Maybe there will come a day when Cavill’s Superman will return in some multiversal adventure like Michael Keaton has done in The Flash, but for now, we have another cinematic Superman on the way.

When This New Superman Will Debut

As mentioned earlier, this new Superman will debut in his own movie, Superman: Legacy. This won’t be the first DC Universe project to arrive, as the animated Creature Commandos series premieres on Max sometime in 2024, and Xolo Maridueña’s Blue Beetle, whom we’ll meet in August, is also considered to be part of this continuity. Nevertheless, James Gunn and Peter Safran have said that Legacy marks the “true beginning” of the DCU, so once the new guy wearing the red cape flies across the screen, then the ball will really get rolling. Legacy is currently dated for July 11, 2025, but as with any movie, it’s possible it could be delayed, so keep your eyes peeled for updates on that front.

What’s Been Said So Far About This New Superman

Barely anything has been said about Superman: Legacy plot-wise, aside from the fact that it’s partially inspired by All-Star Superman and will reportedly feature members of The Authority, who will star in their own movie afterwards. That being said, this new version of Superman looks to be taking a page from The Batman’s book, because just like with our first meeting with Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne (who's operating in an Elseworlds corner of the DC media landscape), we will not see this Clark Kent’s origin story.

Instead, although the new Superman will be younger than Henry Cavill’s version, he’ll already have been active in protecting the innocent for a little while now. This also means he’ll already be acquainted with characters like Lois Lane, although with his fellow Daily Planet reporter, it remains to be seen how close they are with one another.

Actors Who've Been Rumored To Play The New Superman

Once it was announced that Superman: Legacy was in the works, naturally fans immediately started speculating on who could take over as the new Superman. But as far as actors being rumored/reported, among the earliest was Logan Lerman, but in late March, Gunn debunked the claim that the Perks of Being a Wall Flower actor was his “top choice,” saying that he hadn’t had a “single talk with a single actor.” There was a brief period where Euphoria’s Jacob Elordi was allegedly being looked at for the role, but that was soon said to be false.

Then at the top of June, Variety said that The Bold and the Beautiful’s Pierson Fodé “could be in the running for the coveted role,” as he’d sent in a self tape, and Gunn “liked what he saw.” While Fodé isn’t necessarily out of the casting mix, the latest actors said to on deck for in-person testing include Nicholas Hoult, David Corenswet and Tom Brittney, while Emma Mackey, Rachel Brosnahan and Phoebe Dynevor are reportedly trying out for Lois Lane. It is worth noting, though, that there’s conflicting information over whether Hoult is indeed being looked at for Superman or is actually being considered for the Lex Luthor role. In any case, it’s looking like the search to find the next Superman is on the home stretch, and with San Diego Comic-Con happening next month, I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s announced during the Warner Bros. panel who’s been selected.

Rest assured, whenever it is announced who will bring the Kryptonian superhero to life in Superman: Legacy, that information will be shared on CinemaBlend.