Following New Hellboy Casting, The Upcoming Reboot Has Added Some Yellowstone And Resident Evil Stars

We’re coming up on the four-year anniversary of the David Harbour-led Hellboy, a production that was plagued with behind-the-scenes issues and underwhelmed both critically and at the box office. Plans to make a sequel that would have introduced a “vastly different” Abe Sapien were ultimately scrapped, but Hellboy’s time on the big screen isn’t over yet. A new Hellboy movie is in the works, and following the Dark Horse Comics character being cast, it’s been announced that some Yellowstone and Resident Evil stars will be appearing in this prject.

Fresh off the announcement of Deadpool 2’s Jack Kesy taking over the Hellboy mantle from David Harbour, Deadline reports that Jefferson White and Adeline Rudolph will appear in the next Hellboy movie, which is an adaptation of The Crooked Man three-issue miniseries from 2008. White, whom Yellowstone fans will recognize for playing Jimmy Hurdstrom, is playing Tom Ferrell, while Rudolph, who starred in the Resident Evil TV series as Billie Wesker, is playing Bobbie Jo Song. White’s credits also include Blindspot, Chicago P.D. and the upcoming A24 movie Civil War, and Rudolph, in addition to starring in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and recurring on Riverdale, is next set to appear in the Lionsgate movie Creepers.

The Crooked Man movie, which is being written by Hellboy creator Mike Mignola and Chris Golden, will take place in the 1950s and follow Hellboy and a rookie BPRD agent becoming stranded in rural Appalachia and discovering a community that’s being haunted by witches. These witches are being led by the title antagonist, a devil with ties to Hellboy’s past. In the original story, Tom Ferrell was someone who returned to his hometown after years of self-imposed exile and worked with Hellboy, so presumably he’ll be used the same way in this movie. Bobbie Jo Song, on the other hand, isn’t a character from the Hellboy comics, so it’s likely that she’ll be the BPRD agent who’s partnered with Jack Kesy’s Hellboy.

Crank’s Brian Taylor is directing the fourth of the live-action Hellboy movies, with Ron Perlman having previously played the character in 2004’s Hellboy and 2008’s Hellboy II: The Golden Army. Production is reportedly weeks away from filming in Bulgaria, which is also where 2019’s Hellboy rolled cameras. Millennium Media, the production company behind both the last Hellboy movie and The Crooked Man, is putting together the latter with the Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith-owned German film and TV distributor Telepool.

Keep checking back with CinemaBlend for more updates on how The Crooked Man is coming along. 2019’s Hellboy can be streamed with an HBO Max subscription, and you can look over the 2023 new movie releases to see what theatrical entertainment arriving later in the year catches your eye.