Former Batwoman Star Ruby Rose Breaks Silence With Major Allegations Against Bosses, Co-Stars And The CW

While the Arrowverse's many superhero series have faced plenty of actor exits over the years, from Arrow's Emily Bett Rickards to Legends of Tomorrow's Brandon Routh and beyond, zero departures were anything like that of Batwoman's Ruby Rose. The actress took her leave in May 2020 after the first season, with Javicia Leslie taking over. Rose mostly stayed as silent as could be about the reasoning behind it, and later attributed it to a back surgery and other physical issues. Now, however, Rose took to social media and let loose with some serious allegations against vacating Warner Bros. Television President Peter Roth, Batwoman's showrunner Caroline Dries and more.

Taking to Instagram Stories with more than a dozen mostly text-filled posts, Ruby Rose continued to praise the show's crew members on all levels, but essentially had nothing nice to say about anyone above the crew's paygrade. Below, she insinuates that Peter Roth was guilty of sexual misconduct in the workplace. [Edited for clarity.]

Dear CW, Caroline Dries, Sarah Sawitty, Greg Berlanti, et al. Enough is enough. I'm going to tell the whole world what really happened on that set. I will come for you so what happened to me never happens to another person again. And so I can finally take back my life and the truth. Shame on you. Peter Roth, you are first up. You are chapter one. Not sure if you left after getting promoted to the highest position because you just couldn't stop making young women steam your pants, around your crotch while you were still wearing said pants or if you left after putting a private investigator on me who you fired as soon as the report didn't fit your narrative. Either way, when it comes to you, there's already an army waiting for u.

Ruby Rose also posted several videos from a doctor visit, in which her "abnormal" rib injuries were discussed and detailed by her medical practitioner. She then called out her CW bosses by claiming she couldn't get an X-ray at the time because production wouldn't have been able to finish the day's work on time.

Rose continued, using these injuries as a defense against Batwoman fans who called out her acting and performance, alleging that she was forced to work while injured.

To everyone who said I was too stiff on Batwoman, imagine going back to work 10 days after this. 10 DAYS!!!!! (or the whole crew and cast would be fired and I'd let everyone down because Peter Roth said he would recast and I just lost the studio millions (by getting injured on his set). That I'd be the one who cost so many people their jobs. Instead of spending half a day to rewrite me out for a few weeks to heal)

The allegations continued, as Ruby Rose unleashed an even longer list of allegations regarding serious injuries that others reportedly suffered on the set, while also putting a moratorium on answering whether or not she'd return to Batwoman.

So in closing, please to my dear, dear fans: stop asking if I will return to that awful show. I wouldn't return for any amount of money nor if a gun were to my head. NOR DID I QUIT. I DID NOT QUIT. They ruined Kate Kane and they destroyed Batwoman, not me. I followed orders, and if I wanted to stay I was going to have to sign my rights away. Any threats, any bullying tactics or blackmail will not make me stand down. A crew member got 3rd degree burns over his whole body, and we were given no therapy after witnessing his skin fall off his face, but I was the only one who sent him flowers and cards and then were told we had to do a sex scene without a minute to process.

Ruby Rose also shared the story of a production assistant who was reportedly left quadriplegic, with those in charge allegedly blaming the woman for being on her phone at the time. The actress also alleged that Caroline Dries was not committed to shutting the show down once COVID-19 became a factor, and claimed the showrunner only visited the set 4-5 times. And before she was finished, Rose also alleged problematic workplace behavior from her former co-stars Dougray Scott, who left Batwoman himself earlier this year, and Camrus Johnson, saying:

After two were hospitalized, the only people who came out and spoke was Dougray who... talk about unprofessional. Called my agent after my exit to find a way to leave, to which she replied, 'Break your neck I guess,' yet slammed me in the press. I never raised my voice on set, never have. Dougray hurt a female stunt double. Yelled like a little bitch at women and was a nightmare. He left when he wanted and arrived when he wanted. He abused women and in turn as a lead of a show I sent an email out asking for a 'no yelling' policy. They declined. I was late one time, because I was in a hospital. Whoever does these stupid leaks, I'm finding who who, but it's Camrus, who after I left the hospital said, 'Yeah, well maybe if people were not late we would make our days..' A kid.. A egomaniac kid who worked one day a week had the audacity...

At this point, official responses to Ruby Rose's list of allegations have not been shared by The CW or anyone else who was namechecked, but expect more to come from this story.

Clearly without Ruby Rose in the titular role anymore, Batwoman airs on The CW every Wednesday night at 9:00 p.m. ET. There are still more premieres to come in the 2021 Fall TV schedule, so be sure to catch up!