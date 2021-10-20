Former Batwoman Star Ruby Rose Breaks Silence With Major Allegations Against Bosses, Co-Stars And The CW
The actress detailed a plethora of troublesome accusations.
While the Arrowverse's many superhero series have faced plenty of actor exits over the years, from Arrow's Emily Bett Rickards to Legends of Tomorrow's Brandon Routh and beyond, zero departures were anything like that of Batwoman's Ruby Rose. The actress took her leave in May 2020 after the first season, with Javicia Leslie taking over. Rose mostly stayed as silent as could be about the reasoning behind it, and later attributed it to a back surgery and other physical issues. Now, however, Rose took to social media and let loose with some serious allegations against vacating Warner Bros. Television President Peter Roth, Batwoman's showrunner Caroline Dries and more.
Taking to Instagram Stories with more than a dozen mostly text-filled posts, Ruby Rose continued to praise the show's crew members on all levels, but essentially had nothing nice to say about anyone above the crew's paygrade. Below, she insinuates that Peter Roth was guilty of sexual misconduct in the workplace. [Edited for clarity.]
Ruby Rose also posted several videos from a doctor visit, in which her "abnormal" rib injuries were discussed and detailed by her medical practitioner. She then called out her CW bosses by claiming she couldn't get an X-ray at the time because production wouldn't have been able to finish the day's work on time.
Rose continued, using these injuries as a defense against Batwoman fans who called out her acting and performance, alleging that she was forced to work while injured.
The allegations continued, as Ruby Rose unleashed an even longer list of allegations regarding serious injuries that others reportedly suffered on the set, while also putting a moratorium on answering whether or not she'd return to Batwoman.
Ruby Rose also shared the story of a production assistant who was reportedly left quadriplegic, with those in charge allegedly blaming the woman for being on her phone at the time. The actress also alleged that Caroline Dries was not committed to shutting the show down once COVID-19 became a factor, and claimed the showrunner only visited the set 4-5 times. And before she was finished, Rose also alleged problematic workplace behavior from her former co-stars Dougray Scott, who left Batwoman himself earlier this year, and Camrus Johnson, saying:
At this point, official responses to Ruby Rose's list of allegations have not been shared by The CW or anyone else who was namechecked, but expect more to come from this story.
Clearly without Ruby Rose in the titular role anymore, Batwoman airs on The CW every Wednesday night at 9:00 p.m. ET. There are still more premieres to come in the 2021 Fall TV schedule, so be sure to catch up!
