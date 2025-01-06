As Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Sean Gunn Shifts To The DCU, He Gets Honest About Whether He’d Return To The MCU
Sean Gunn is making his DC debut after working for Marvel.
For decades in superhero comics, there has been an ongoing competition between DC and Marvel. The two biggest names in superheroes have created some of the medium’s most iconic characters, and while there is no reason to pick sides, many fans have. That's despite the fact that many actors and directors have worked on both sides of the aisle, most notably James Gunn.
After directing three amazing Guardians of the Galaxy movies James Gunn is now the co-head of DC Studios, and has directed the first in the new cinematic universe of upcoming DC movies, Superman. His brother, Sean Gunn, who worked with James on the Guardians movies, has made the move with him playing Maxwell Lord in the DCU, with his first appearance reportedly being as a member of the Superman cast. However, Sean told Kristian Harloff that he’s more than willing to work with Marvel again should the opportunity arise, saying:
While a lot of fans draw lines between Marvel and DC, James Gunn had not been a fan of comic book fan wars even years before he got involved with DC. He clearly loverd all the characters and it certainly seems like his brother feels the same way. There’s no real reason to pick one side or the other as a fan.
The same goes when you’re a working actor. Sean Gunn admits that part of his profession involves always looking for work, and while there may be good reasons to turn down a job now and then, he’s not always in a position to say no to good work. If he can work for Marvel and DC at the same time, he’s happy to do so, though he’s not expecting that at this point. He continued:
While Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 teased a future for Star-Lord in its closing credits, the fact that he was singled out would seem to indicate no immediate plans for the new Guardians of the Galaxy. Of course, if they ever do get called on to return, it will mean lots of work for Gunn, as he’s both Kraglin and the physical stand in for Rocket Raccoon.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.