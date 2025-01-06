As Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Sean Gunn Shifts To The DCU, He Gets Honest About Whether He’d Return To The MCU

For decades in superhero comics, there has been an ongoing competition between DC and Marvel. The two biggest names in superheroes have created some of the medium’s most iconic characters, and while there is no reason to pick sides, many fans have. That's despite the fact that many actors and directors have worked on both sides of the aisle, most notably James Gunn.

After directing three amazing Guardians of the Galaxy movies James Gunn is now the co-head of DC Studios, and has directed the first in the new cinematic universe of upcoming DC movies, Superman. His brother, Sean Gunn, who worked with James on the Guardians movies, has made the move with him playing Maxwell Lord in the DCU, with his first appearance reportedly being as a member of the Superman cast. However, Sean told Kristian Harloff that he’s more than willing to work with Marvel again should the opportunity arise, saying:

Earlier you mentioned like moving on from Marvel and going away from that, it’s like, I guess so. They have my phone number. If they call me, I’m not hanging up. …

While a lot of fans draw lines between Marvel and DC, James Gunn had not been a fan of comic book fan wars even years before he got involved with DC. He clearly loverd all the characters and it certainly seems like his brother feels the same way. There’s no real reason to pick one side or the other as a fan.

The same goes when you’re a working actor. Sean Gunn admits that part of his profession involves always looking for work, and while there may be good reasons to turn down a job now and then, he’s not always in a position to say no to good work. If he can work for Marvel and DC at the same time, he’s happy to do so, though he’s not expecting that at this point. He continued:

I’m an actor, I’m always promoting something but also looking for work [laughs]. So yeah, I would talk about it for sure. It doesn’t mean I’m like, waiting by the phone or that I’m expecting that necessarily to happen. For the most part, I’m not expecting that to happen. But, no, I never say never to anything.

While Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 teased a future for Star-Lord in its closing credits, the fact that he was singled out would seem to indicate no immediate plans for the new Guardians of the Galaxy. Of course, if they ever do get called on to return, it will mean lots of work for Gunn, as he’s both Kraglin and the physical stand in for Rocket Raccoon.