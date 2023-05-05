I’m So Tired Of The DC Versus Marvel Narrative. Sounds Like James Gunn Is Too
James Gunn is against the idea that Marvel and DC have some big rivalry.
It’s no secret that the superhero genre is dominating the film industry. But dating back to the comic books themselves, there’s been a long rivalry between powerhouse studios Marvel and DC. This rivalry only seemingly continued thanks to the shared universes currently occupying theaters. But I’m honestly tired of the DC versus Marvel narrative… and it sounds like James Gunn is too.
While fans are often comparing the DCU and MCU and putting them against each other, plenty of talent has worked with both studios. Chief among them is James Gunn, who helmed the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise as well as The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker. Gunn was also named new co-CEO of the DCU, so he’s got a unique perspective on both studios. And while I’m over the supposed rivalry between DC and Marvel, it seems like the 56 year-old filmmaker agrees. As he recently told Yahoo:
Now that’s what I’m talking about. Since the two studios usually don’t run movies that compete with each other, there’s really no need for the narrative of their rivalry. As far as Gunn is concerned, they’re both doing the same job. And he’s not the only artist to have worked with both studios. Besides, why can’t we just enjoy what each unique universe offers?
Of course, not everyone out there seems to agree with James Gunn like I do. Jared Leto is actually a fan of the rivalry, as he thinks competition can end up making both studios up their game. But I have to assume that the comparisons are only contributing to superhero fatigue; allowing each shared universe to stand uniquely on its own could avoid this. Gunn’s new co-CEO Peter Safran also previously called the rivalry “bullshit”, so at least that pair is agreed on this issue.
While the DC/Marvel rivalry dates back to the comics, things seemed to get especially heated once their respective shared universes began competing at the box office. While the MCU is a well-oiled machine, the DC Universe has had more peaks and valleys. And Zack Snyder’s bleak tone in projects like Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice stood in juxtaposition to the family-friendly adventures from Marvel. From there the comparisons and supposed rivalry only increased.
I’m hoping that Gunn’s new role at DC will help put an end to the Marvel/DC rivalry narrative, which has also been combated by none other than The Rock. Gunn is crafting the next 10 years of upcoming DC movies, and is seemingly focused on creating a more interconnected franchise. And if more talent ping pongs between the two studios, maybe it’ll finally prove that there’s no bad blood. Only time will tell, but it’s clear that both franchises are here to stay.
Marvel fans can celebrate the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which hit theaters this weekend. The next DC movie hitting theaters is The Flash on June 23rd. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
