HBO Max's Titans Reveals Tim Drake's Sweet Robin Costume And Unveils Dimension-Skipping Trailer For Final Episodes

Rather than Titans Season 4 airing in one traditional week-to-week chunk like what done in the previous season, HBO Max instead to decided to split the season in half, with the first six episodes airing last November and December. It’s since been announced that Titans (along with Doom Patrol) will end with this current season, but thankfully we finally know when the remaining episodes will premiere to HBO Max subscribers. Along with this news being accompanied by a dimension-hopping trailer, we also have our first look at Tim Drake in his sweet Robin costume.

Introduced as a recurring character in Season 3, Jay Lycurgo’s Tim Drake was upgraded to main player in Season 4, where we’ve been watching him train to be the new Robin now that Brenton Thwaites’ Dick Grayson is Nightwing and Curran Walters’ Jason Todd is Red Hood. Until now, there was no guarantee that we’d actually see Tim suit up as Robin, but fortunately that’s confirmed to be happening, as you’ll see in the below first look at the new Boy Wonder.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Along with the traditional red, green and yellow Robin coloring being retained, like his comic book counterpart, Titans’ Tim Drake has short sleeves for his Robin suit. This is another great example from this series of a superhero costume that directly pulls from the comics, but also infuses enough new elements to make it look unique. And while he’s not holding it in the above picture, as you’ll see in the Season 4, Part 2 poster below, he will be wielding the bo staff he’s been training to use this season.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

If these two images weren’t enough for you, then turn your attention to the trailer for Titans Season 4, Part 2. Among the goodies in this preview teasing the title characters being sent to other dimensions is seeing Tim Drake continue his Robin training, except this time, it’s under Jason Todd’s tutelage. Eventually he’ll reach the stage where he’s ready to suit up fight crime with his teammates.

Titans Season 4’s midseason finale, a.k.a. “Brother Blood,” ended with Joseph Morgan’s Sebastian Sanger completing the ritual on behalf of the Cult of Trigon, and it seemed like most of the team had been wiped from existence. Now we know they’re in other dimensions leading different lives, whereas Ryan Potter’s Garfield Logan, a.k.a. Beast Boy, was taken to the Red. So our intrepid protagonists has a lot on their plate to deal with before Season 4 is over, although it doesn’t look like there’s a surprise resurrection in store for Titus Welliver’s Lex Luthor, who was killed off in the Season 4 premiere. Jinx (played by Lisa Ambalavanar, who pulled from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. when forming this version of the character) also seemingly perished in “Brother Blood,” but I suspect we haven’t seen the last of her.

Titans’ final six episodes will begin airing on Thursday, April 13. We’ll keep you apprised of any other major updates about what the last season has planned alongside our coverage of upcoming DC TV shows.