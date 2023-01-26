Titans And Doom Patrol Have Been Cancelled, Here's What HBO Max Says About The DC Shows Ending
Titans and Doom Patrol are wrapping up soon.
Last year saw multiple live-action DC TV shows on The CW being cancelled, including Batwoman, Legends of Tomorrow and Naomi, not to mention The Flash soon entering its ninth and final season. Now it’s time for HBO Max to get in on that action. It’s been announced that Titans and Doom Patrol have both been cancelled, and HBO Max has shared a statement about both of these series ending with their current fourth seasons.
Both Titans and Doom Patrol originated as DC Universe originals in 2018 and 2019, respectively, but when that platform transitioned into the comics-only service now called DC Universe Infinite, the shows were made exclusively available to HBO Max subscribers. Alas, their time is coming to an end, though per THR, the producers on Titans and Doom Patrol “saw the writing on the wall amid all the changes with DC Entertainment” and formatted their respective endings in a way so that the fans won’t be left with any unresolved plot threads. HBO Max’s official statement on Titans and Doom Patrol’s cancellations reads as follows:
More to come...
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.