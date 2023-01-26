Titans And Doom Patrol Have Been Cancelled, Here's What HBO Max Says About The DC Shows Ending

Last year saw multiple live-action DC TV shows on The CW being cancelled, including Batwoman, Legends of Tomorrow and Naomi, not to mention The Flash soon entering its ninth and final season. Now it’s time for HBO Max to get in on that action. It’s been announced that Titans and Doom Patrol have both been cancelled, and HBO Max has shared a statement about both of these series ending with their current fourth seasons.

Both Titans and Doom Patrol originated as DC Universe originals in 2018 and 2019, respectively, but when that platform transitioned into the comics-only service now called DC Universe Infinite, the shows were made exclusively available to HBO Max subscribers. Alas, their time is coming to an end, though per THR, the producers on Titans and Doom Patrol “saw the writing on the wall amid all the changes with DC Entertainment” and formatted their respective endings in a way so that the fans won’t be left with any unresolved plot threads. HBO Max’s official statement on Titans and Doom Patrol’s cancellations reads as follows:

While these will be the final seasons of Titans and Doom Patrol, we are very proud of these series and excited for fans to see their climactic endings. We are grateful to Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television for making such thrilling, action-packed, heartfelt series. We thank Titans showrunner Greg Walker, executive producers Greg Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, Richard Hatem, and the team at Weed Road Pictures. For Doom Patrol, we celebrate showrunner Jeremy Carver and executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, Chris Dingess and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson. For four seasons, fans have fallen in love with the Titans and Doom Patrol, investing in their trials and tribulations, and in their legendary battles saving the world time and time again.

