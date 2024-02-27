How The Drive-Away Dolls Stars Treated Coen Brothers Movies While Preparing For The New Comedy
Geraldine Viswanathan, Margaret Qualley and Beanie Feldstein each had different approaches
Any fan of Joel and Ethan Coen’s films will recognize the comedic voice in the new comedy Drive-Away Dolls. While only one of the sibling filmmakers was involved in the making of the movie (Ethan Coen, in collaboration with wife/co-writer Tricia Cooke), the patter and sensibilities bring to mind the excellence of Raising Arizona, O Brother, Where Art Thou? and Intolerable Cruelty.
But did the stars of Drive-Away Dolls actually use those movies as a reference? As I learned earlier this month, Geraldine Viswanathan, Margaret Qualley and Beanie Feldstein each had very different approaches to the Coen filmography in the making of the new film. Viswanathan, for example, did a full-on deep dive into their work, evidently watching everything from Blood Simple to The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs.
Featuring similar zaniness to the 1987 comedy starring Nicolas Cage and Holly Hunter (as I noted in my CinemaBlend review), Drive-Away Dolls centers on a pair of friends, Marian (Geraldine Viswanathan) and Jamie (Margaret Qualley), who decide to take a ride down to Tallahassee together after Jamie gets caught cheating on her girlfriend (Beanie Feldstein) and is kicked out of her apartment. The girls get a ride to Florida via a drive away service, but what they don’t know is that their car contains mysterious contraband in the trunk that is sought after by some dangerous individuals.
As you’ll see in the video above, I made a comparison between Margaret Qualley’s Jamie and George Clooney’s character from O Brother, Where Art Thou? (both characters have similar rapid fire delivery and charm), but she told me that she didn’t specifically watch any Coen brothers movies to prepare for her performance:
In her response to the question, Beanie Feldstein took things one step further. She apparently has a personal “rule” that stops her from diving into the filmographies of people she is about to work with as she is preparing for a role. She had previously seen a number of Coen movies, but she didn’t do any rewatching, and instead let the material from the script stand for itself. Said Feldstein,
Also starring Pedro Pascal, Matt Damon, and 2024 Oscar Nominee Colman Domingo, Drive-Away Dolls made its premiere at the box office this past weekend and is now playing in theaters everywhere.
Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. After graduating Boston University and earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he took a part-time job as a staff writer for CinemaBlend, and after six months was offered the opportunity to move to Los Angeles and take on a newly created West Coast Editor position. Over a decade later, he's continuing to advance his interests and expertise. In addition to conducting filmmaker interviews and contributing to the news and feature content of the site, Eric also oversees the Movie Reviews section, writes the the weekend box office report (published Sundays), and is the site's resident Stephen King expert. He has two King-related columns.
