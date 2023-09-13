Drive-Away Dolls: Release Date, Cast And Other Things We Know About The Upcoming Comedy Road Film

Drive-Away Dolls is one of the many upcoming comedies that set to arrive – and lucky for you, we've compiled what we know about it.

There are still plenty of 2023 new movie releases, from the fantastical Wonka, which we know is led by Timothée Chalamet to the upcoming black comedy Poor Things . However, there are several films that were pushed back due to the ongoing WGA strike as well as the SAG-AFTRA strike. That includes Dune: Part Two, the Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel and what we're talking about today, Drive-Away Dolls.

While the movie has been pushed back, we can use this time to answer some key questions about the comedy road film ahead of its 2024 release. For instance, who's going to star in this film? What exactly is it about about? Those answers and more lie ahead.

Drive-Away Dolls will be released on February 23rd, 2024, according to a press release from Focus Features, the production company behind the film.

Initially, the movie was supposed to come out in September 2023, according to Deadline in July 2023. But as mentioned, it was later pushed back because of the aforementioned strikes. That delay was a disappointing development but, at the very least, maybe the extended wait time could help to further build anticipation?

Margaret Qualley And Geraldine Viswanathan Lead The Cast

According to that press release, Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan are the two actresses leading the cast of the road trip comedy.

Both actresses have made some interesting choices when it comes to the projects they pick, so it's not surprising they're starring in such a quirky-seeming flick. Margaret Qualley has been in movies such as Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Nice Guys and Death Note. She's also made a name for herself within the TV sphere, having starred in the Netflix TV miniseries Maid and appeared in shows such as Fosse/Verdon and The Leftovers.

Meanwhile, Geraldine Viswanathan has appeared in hilarious comedies over the course of her career. She portrayed Kayla in the 2018 film Blockers and appeared in other funny fare like 7 Days, Cat Person and The Beanie Bubble. In addition, she was the star of one of the best Apple TV+ movies you can watch right now, Hala, in which she played the titular character.

Honestly, I'm very curious to see what these two rising stars do in the lead roles. Not only that, but I also can't wait to see what other projects they sign on for in the near future.

Beanie Feldstein, Pedro Pascal And More Will Also Star

Besides the two lead actresses, several other notable stars have been confirmed for Drive-Away Dolls. Per the press release, said performers are Beanie Feldstein, Pedro Pascal, Colman Domingo, Bill Camp and Matt Damon.

Talk about a star-studded cast list of supporting characters. All five of these additional members have done so much great work. Pedro Pascal has had an excellent 2023 thanks to his co-lead role in the hit HBO series The Last of Us, which earned a Season 2 renewal. Beanie Feldstein, whose breakthrough role was in the coming-of-age film Booksmart , has also appeared in movies such as How To Build a Girl and The Humans.

Colman Domingo is a truly formidable actor, who has appeared in various plays and musicals over the years. He has also appeared in big shows such as Fear The Walking Dead, and the hit HBO show Euphoria (which he won a Primetime Emmy for). And when it comes to films, he can count Candyman and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom among his credits. Bill Camp is another long-time actor known for parts in movies such as Vice, Joker, Love & Mercy, Lincoln, Sound of Freedom and more.

Matt Damon is also a great addition, considering he's been in so many incredible films that have won and been nominated for Academy Awards, like Good Will Hunting, Saving Private Ryan, The Martian and more. He was even just a part of the cast of Oppenheimer , which earned major acclaim and cash at the box office this summer.

Check Out The Teaser For Drive-Away Dolls

If you're interested in seeing the trailer for Drive-Away Dolls, get your first sneak peek at the craziness that is bound to happen in the video above. It quickly conveys that hilarity will ensue when two girls decide to go on a life-changing adventure together.

Drive-Away Dolls Is A Comedy That Follows Two Friends On A Life-Changing Roadtrip

If you're reading all this and wondering, "Okay, I still don't even know what this movie is about," here's your answer.

According to the press release, Drive-Away Dolls is a road-trip comedy that follows two friends who desperately need a fresh start. So they decide to head out to Tallahassee, Florida to wipe the slate clean and let loose. But this excursion turns sour quite quickly, as they stumble upon a group of criminals and end up getting dragged into their elicit activities. And as you would imagine, this is going to be a laugh-inducing journey.

The mere thought of this film's premise is enough to make me snicker. Bring it on.

Ethan Coen Is Directing The Film

Ethan Coen is a name that many film buffs know. One half of the Coen brothers, he and his brother, Joel, have crafted some incredibly influential movies over the last several decades. Their resume includes Raising Arizona, Fargo, The Big Lebowski and Inside Llewyn Davis. But this won't be a joint endeavor, as Ethan is going solo for this particular production.

Ethan Coen previously directed Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind solo, and this will mark his second directorial effort in that regard.

Ethan Coen And Tricia Cooke Have Plans For Movies To Follow Drive-Away Dolls

This already sounds like a movie that is undoubtedly going to make me laugh, but it looks like Ethan Coen -- as well as his co-writer (and wife), Tricia Cooke, have ideas for a trio of films after Drive-Away Dolls that will be in the same genre.

During an interview with Collider in June 2023, the two collaborators were asked if there were other scripts that they'd written together (like their 2024 comedy) that they were planning on making after the film came out. Ethan Coen revealed that there was one screenplay that was already finished

Tricia Cooke (in the same interview) said that the two of them have been writing what they call a "lesbian B movie trilogy," in which the movies aren't connected but share synergy with each other. She explained the approach with these words:

Over the past 20 years, we've been writing this lesbian B movie trilogy. Not really a trilogy, but the idea was to write three queer B movies that I always thought would just kind of sit in the drawer and our kids would look at one day when they were old and get some laughs. And now we've made one of them.

And then her husband was quick to say that they had written two but felt that they had to do a third movie because "nobody does two":

And we have another one written. The problem with writing two is then you're obliged to do a third because nobody does two. You gotta do a trilogy. I don't even know the word for two corresponding to a trilogy.

I'm already curious about what the future might hold when it comes to this supposed trilogy. But for now, let's just look forward to the first installment and hope that it's a satisfying road trip romp.