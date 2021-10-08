Jake Gyllenhaal Had Serious Anxiety On The Spider-Man: Far From Home Set, And Tom Holland Had To Calm Him Down

Jake Gyllenhaal is seriously a pro. The actor has been dazzling the big screen for the past twenty years with powerful performances in Brokeback Mountain, Zodiac, Prisoners and so forth. Back in 2019, the MCU was lucky to have him for Spider-Man: Far From Home when he was introduced as the Mysterio to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. Despite Gyllenhaal’s experience, he admits that he got really nervous on the set of the action blockbuster, requiring help from Holland.

When the Oscar-nominated actor recently dove into his career on The Howard Stern Show , Jake Gyllenhaal shared his experience on Spider-Man: Far From Home and surprisingly enough Tom Holland had to calm him down a bit upon starting production. In his words:

The first day of shooting I remember not being able to remember my lines. I was the wooden board. And they were like, ‘Whoa.’ And I went up to Tom Holland and was like, ‘Dude, help me out.’ He’s like, ‘It’s all good, just relax.’ It was like he was me in so many situations. And I finally did. I just put a lot of pressure on [myself] because I love that world.

Being in a Marvel movie is a big deal, arguably the biggest deal when it comes to Hollywood movies. They are pretty much destined to become major hits and be seen by a global audience and Jake Gyllenhaal felt that when he first stepped on set. The actor got candid about forgetting his lines and turning to Tom Holland to help him get back on track.

Gyllenhaal shared that the pressure he put on himself had a lot to do with how much he loved and admired the world of Spider-Man. Even though the actor doesn’t often do moves on the scale of Far From Home, he found it to be a “whole different craft.” The actor shared that he found the MCU to be a really “creative” space that leaves room for people to try their own ideas and shift what’s going on in production to make one come alive.

Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal would go on to become buddies on set and throughout the Far From Home press tour. Gyllenhaal also produced one of his most recent films, The Devil All The Time, even though the pair had no idea at first they’d be connected again. As the Spider-Man franchise moves forward, Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio is said to be dead, but he is behind the whole world knowing the identity of Spider-Man.

At the end of Far From Home, Mysterio outs Peter Parker from the grave, which sets up the upcoming next film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, which will see Peter Parker going to Doctor Strange to conduct a spell to stop the chaos of everyone knowing who he is. However, it looks like things will go awry considering Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock and Green Goblin seem to have entered Holland’s world. No Way Home hits theaters on December 17.